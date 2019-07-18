You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ex-JPMorgan banker pleads not guilty to Hong Kong bribery charges over 'Sons and Daughters' hires

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 11:31 AM

nz_ JPMORGAN_180782.jpg
JPMorgan's former Asia investment banking vice-chair, Catherine Leung, pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery in a Hong Kong court on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] JPMorgan's former Asia investment banking vice-chair, Catherine Leung, pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery in a Hong Kong court on Thursday.

Leung is alleged to have offered employment to the son of the chairman of a logistics company as a reward for the chairman favouring JPMorgan when choosing banks to work on the company's IPO, Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said in May.

Leung did not comment when approached by Reuters outside the court room. The trial for the case has been set to start on Feb 25, 2020, and will continue for eight days.

A spokeswoman for JPMorgan declined to comment on the development on Thursday and instead referred to a statement in May that said: "This is a historical case, which JPMorgan reached agreement on and settled in 2016."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank did not admit or deny the charges. As part of its settlement with the US Justice Department, a Hong Kong unit of the bank admitted to making quid pro quo hiring agreements with Chinese officials to win investment business.

US authorities at the time said JPMorgan's Asia unit created an elaborate programme, called "Sons and Daughters", that allowed clients and influential government officials to recommend potential hires.

The US Federal Reserve banned former JPMorgan managing director, Timothy Fletcher, from the industry for life, in February, for his role in the hiring programme. Fletcher worked in the bank's Hong Kong office.

Leung was vice-chair of Asia investment banking when she left JPMorgan in February 2015 amid a wider reshuffle in the bank's regional leadership.

She first joined JPMorgan in 1994, according to her LinkedIn profile, and left to join rival Merrill Lynch in 2001, before rejoining JPMorgan in 2002.

The prosecutor in Leung's case, Glen Kong, asked the judge on Thursday to consider merging the case with that of another ongoing investigation as the two share a similar witness list.

No arrests have been made in the other case but the suspect, currently in mainland China, is likely to return to Hong Kong, the prosecutor said. Details of the case were not available.

Judge WK Kwok did not make a decision about merging the two cases on Thursday.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Japan to lead developing SWIFT-like system for cryptocurrency

Cracks in Asia junk bonds shown in fast fall of Indonesian textile firm

Bank of Korea surprises with rate cut as Japan trade row adds to risks

UOB to issue A$500m 3-year senior unsecured floating-rate notes

Japan urges G7 to think beyond existing rules in dealing with Libra

US Congress pushes for answers on Facebook's crypto foray

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

nz_KOREABANK_180764.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank of Korea surprises with rate cut as Japan trade row adds to risks

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly