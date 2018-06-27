You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ex-NTUC Income financial associate jailed 4 years for pocketing nearly S$500,000 in premiums

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 3:50 PM

WHILE working as a financial associate with NTUC Income Insurance Cooperative, John Koh Zhan Loong was responsible for collecting payments of insurance premiums from its clients and handing over the monies to the firm.

But he abused their trust and misappropriated almost S$500,000 from 11 clients between Dec 11, 2012, and Dec 4, 2013.

Koh, 39, was jailed for four years on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust.

A second charge for a similar offence was considered during sentencing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Deputy Public Prosecutor Christopher Lim told District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim that Koh worked as a financial associate with NTUC Income between June 1, 2009, and Dec 9, 2013, and in that time, he misappropriated between S$3,289.55 and S$150,000 from each victim.

An NTUC Income compliance manager later found out about the offences and alerted the police on Dec 12, 2013.

Court documents did not reveal details on how the crime came to light.

DPP Lim said that according to Koh, the money was used on his gambling expenses and to make payments for his wife's insurance policy.

He has made no restitution, the court heard.

Koh's lawyer, Mr T M Sinnadurai, told Judge Hamidah that his client is "truly remorseful".

Pleading for a lenient sentence, the lawyer said: "The accused admits that his actions were due to a lapse in judgment. This is a scar that will remain with him for the rest of his life."

For committing criminal breach of trust, Koh could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Banking & Finance

US dollar comes off 2-week lows, slight easing in risk aversion checks yen

BOJ's Amamiya signals future adjustment to easy policy: newspaper

Facebook eases ban on cryptocurrency ads

Enhancing supervision, cyber risk among key issues for next decade: MAS's Menon

Dollar rebounds from early lows as trade jitters rise

China stock rout may worsen, as analysts warn of prolonged losses

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

file70kb56jrfc31eegfvmkm.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-goods2706.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Birkin bags, jewellery, cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak's residences worth up to RM1.1b: Police

Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib, Rosmah and 'gift givers' to be quizzed soon in 1MDB probe, no arrests so far: Police

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

Jun 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening