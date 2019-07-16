You are here

Fidelity promotes Tan Jenn-Hui to global stewardship and sustainable investing role

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 1:02 PM
FIDELITY International on Tuesday said it promoted Tan Jenn-Hui as its global head of stewardship and sustainable investing, reporting to Paras Anand, head of asset management, Asia-Pacific.

Based in Singapore with oversight over environmental, social and governance (ESG) teams based in Europe and Asia, Mr Tan will be responsible for providing external and internal leadership for Fidelity’s sustainable investing activities globally. This includes strategy and policies on engagement, voting and ESG integration.

Prior to the role, Mr Tan was head of capital markets and corporate governments for Asia-Pacific. He has been with Fidelity International for 12 years, having first joined as a senior legal counsel in 2007. Before Fidelity International, he was a solicitor at Norton Rose Fulbright in London.

Mr Anand said: "We’re delighted to promote Jenn-Hui to this important global role. He has played an instrumental part in building our corporate governance and capital markets capability in Asia, contributing to alpha creation for our portfolios, as well as playing an active role in raising awareness of sustainability issues."

