Financial services firms in UK may face costly, damaging Brexit

THE UK government's Brexit strategy has failed to achieve a workable deal for the financial services sector, even though it is a key exporter and tax generator, observers say.

The sector, known as the City, is expected to lose revenue and jobs even if the UK achieves a goods trade deal with the European Union (EU).

Those in the sector have bemoaned the fact that the government has not negotiated a financial services deal, for a decline in this trade would damage economic growth.

The financial services sector contributed £132 billion (S$233.8 billion) to the UK economy, or 6.9 per cent of total gross domestic product prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a paper of the House of Commons. There were 1.1 million jobs in the sector.

While goods has a trade deficit, financial services achieved a trade surplus of £44 billion. The Commons paper adds that 43 per cent of financial services exports went to the EU compared with 34 per cent imports.

London's financial services contributed 49 per cent of the UK's total. Moreover, the UK's professional services - notably law, accountancy and architecture - have a £12 billion surplus with the EU.

Regulatory authorities state that capital, foreign exchange securities and derivatives flows will continue between the EU and UK after Brexit at the end of this year. These temporary measures are aimed at avoiding financial and market disruption.

Michael Gove, the cabinet minister in charge of the trade negotiations, said in parliament that he was confident there would be free-flow and equivalence.

Observers believe that Mr Gove's vague reply likely referred to what will take place in the months after Brexit takes place at the beginning of January.

In the medium and longer term, however, there would still have to be negotiations on "equivalence" such as post-Brexit equivalent financial rules and standards.

Equivalence is not the only important aspect of EU financial services dealings. British banks, insurance companies, asset managers and other financial firms need to have so-called "passports" to sell their services and products in the EU.

Large firms with the financial backing and capital have been setting up branches in Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Dublin.

A presence there will enable them to sell their services and products in the EU. EU companies based in the UK will also be able to market their services in Britain.

"Unfortunately, many smaller and medium-sized companies cannot afford to establish branches in the EU," said Paul Grainger, the chief executive officer of regulatory and compliance consultancy Complyport.

Mr Grainger, who also chairs the Brexit Working group of the UK's compliance consultants association, cautioned that many financial services firms face a "potentially costly and damaging" Brexit.

The larger banks, insurance companies and financial institutions have assessed Brexit and already taken action, but these account for a small fraction of some 60,000 UK regulated firms, he said.

"It is clear there will be equivalence agreements in place by Dec 31 to avoid market disruption. But the absence of a medium and long term financial services agreement with the EU is likely to hurt the City," he said.

About half of the UK's financial services is conducted within the UK itself, while around 25 per cent is with EU and the European Economic Area nations Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The remainder is with external nations such as the US, Canada, Australia, China and Singapore.

Direct UK financial services transactions with Singapore companies and other external nation businesses would be unaffected by the EU regulations. "The proviso is that the deals are not connected with the EU," said Mr Grainger.

If UK companies do not meet EU regulatory requirements, there could be cross-border UK and EU financial transfer problems for external IT, banking, insurance and legal firms, he added.