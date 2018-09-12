You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT EXCLUSIVE

Fintech venture builder Forum targets Asean consumer finance

Wed, Sep 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20180912_JLFORUM_3559134.jpg
From left: Mr Krasnov with his team at Forum - Jui Takle, research associate; Vaishnav Sunil, investment manager; Keshia de Vries, communications manager; and Gerald Tay, HR recruiter.
PHOTO: FORUM CAPITAL

Singapore

IT isn't a natural comparison to make between Ukraine and the emerging countries in Asean. But Gregory Krasnov, chief executive officer of Singapore-based venture builder Forum, sees these countries as ready for take-off where consumer finance is

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

aus.jpg
Sep 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

A$ slide a pain point for Singapore firms with Australian exposure

summit-singapore-comment-e80b5b58-6f09-11e8-bf86-a2351b5ece99.jpg
Sep 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore still the top choice for US investments in Asia

Sep 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit to buy Shenton Way offices from sponsor for S$908m

Most Read

1 Singapore can't avoid next crisis, but it can strengthen its resilience: Heng
2 TT International unit Big Box Singapore starts liquidation proceedings
3 A$ slide a pain point for Singapore firms with Australian exposure
4 Billion-dollar sites not giving up on en bloc dreams
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, SPH, Vibrant Group, United Engineers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

jthousing110718.jpg
Sep 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents fall 0.1% in August from July; HDB rents rise 0.1%: SRX

aus.jpg
Sep 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

A$ slide a pain point for Singapore firms with Australian exposure

Sep 12, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Serial System, Nico Steel, Sabana Reit, SIIC Environment, Straits Trading

nz-town-120918.jpg
Sep 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Buyer in SingHaiyi's US commercial project cuts commitment by three-quarters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening