French watchdog fines Morgan Stanley for bond price manipulation

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 3:52 PM

[PARIS] France's financial markets regulator said Tuesday it had fined US bank Morgan Stanley 20 million euros (S$30.1 million) for market manipulation at the height of the Greek debt crisis.

The Autorite des Marches Financieres said the lender had manipulated French and Belgian bond prices in June 2015 with the aim of causing an "abnormal and artificial rise" in sovereign bond prices and reselling them for a profit.

Morgan Stanley has denied manipulating markets.

AFP

