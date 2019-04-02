You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Fullerton Fund Management's Shanghai unit gets nod to offer investment advisory services in China

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 11:18 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

TEMASEK unit Fullerton Fund Management, on Tuesday said its wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE), Fullerton Investment Management (Shanghai) Co, has received approval to provide onshore investment advisory services in China.

According to Fullerton Fund Management, this is the first time the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) has allowed a foreign fund manager’s WFOE to conduct an onshore investment advisory business.

Fullerton Fund Management’s CEO, Jenny Sofian said: "We are delighted to have received the onshore investment advisory qualification from AMAC. This is recognition of Fullerton's commitment to China, as well as the strength of our investment capabilities. With the approval, we look forward to extending our expertise to a wider range of investors, accelerating our business growth and deepening our presence in this important market."

Mark Li, general manager of Fullerton Shanghai added: "With this investment advisory approval, we look to enhance the value proposition we offer to onshore investors, particularly institutions. Alongside a strengthened team locally, our ability to leverage Fullerton’s years of investment experience across various asset classes presents a credible offer for Chinese investors."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fullerton Fund Management Company is an Asia-based investment firm, with capabilities in equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives, including private equity. As at end February 2019, Fullerton manages about S$47 billion in assets.

The firm is headquartered in Singapore, and has associated offices in Shanghai, London, Tokyo and Brunei.

Banking & Finance

Goldman sees a ‘big finish’ for Brexit, opportunity in the pound

Bank of Canada chief advocates low rates but sees light on economic outlook

ECB studies tiered rate but banks' woes go beyond that: de Guindos

EC recognises some S'pore derivatives trading venues

Two tycoons rolling out banking app for America's Generation Z

Turkish lira falls as Erdogan suffers blow in elections

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore unveils Prioritisation Matrix planning tool to guide firms in Industry 4.0 transformation

Apr 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SIA Engineering, IHH Healthcare, Olam, Green Build

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening