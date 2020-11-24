You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Germany's DAX to get bigger, stricter after Wirecard fiasco

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 7:44 PM

AK_dax_2411.jpg
Germany's DAX index plans its most sweeping overhaul since its inception, adding 10 new companies and new quality controls after the implosion of Wirecard rocked investor confidence in the gauge.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] Germany's DAX index plans its most sweeping overhaul since its inception, adding 10 new companies and new quality controls after the implosion of Wirecard rocked investor confidence in the gauge.

Index operator Qontigo, a unit of Deutsche Boerse, will boost the number of members to 40 from 30 in the third quarter of next year, it said in a statement. Qontigo will also impose new criteria on both existing and prospective DAX members, including a requirement to publish quarterly statements and audited annual results, with a fast exit for those failing to releasing them on time.

The changes come after the implosion of Wirecard, the fintech that was a DAX member for two years despite repeated allegations of irregularities. When it collapsed in June, pressure to overhaul the index mounted as existing rules didn't allow for the benchmark's first-ever insolvent member to be ejected right away. After that, the index makers undertook a four-week long consultation with more than 600 market participants before adjusting the rules.

"Europe's benchmark indexes are generally too narrow compared to US equity indices," said Frederik Hildner, Salm-Salm & Partner portfolio manager. "I very much like the fact that these are a better proxy for the economy, whereas narrow large-cap indices are oftentimes heavily impacted by sharp moves of large constituents. So I tend to like the upcoming extension of the index."

For prospective new members, the potential benefits are big, with about US$17 billion in exchange-traded funds tracking the index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Among the most likely stocks for inclusion would be the largest stocks in Germany's MDAX index, which include Airbus, Siemens Healthineers, Sartorius, Zalando, Knorr-Bremse and Hannover Rueck.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Entry for new members will be based on market cap, a general liquidity threshold and the new qualitative criteria, with the index owner dropping its previous methodology of rankings which included the volume of shares traded. New members will also need to have been profitable for the past two years.

Delivery Hero joined the DAX in August to replace Wirecard, and some investors expressed unease about the fact that the Berlin food-delivery firm had never reported an annual profit. Had the new rules already been in place, it would not have been eligible to join.

The earnings reporting requirements will become effective during the first-quarter index review, along with a mandate for companies to include an audit committee on their supervisory board. Existing members that don't yet have an audit committee will get until August 2022 to adapt to the new rule.

The only proposal that was not adopted would have banned companies involved in "controversial weapons." According to Qontigo, this would have affected one current member of the MDAX.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs to start Paris trading venue as Brexit approaches

DBS partners JD Logistics to offer supply chain financing to Hong Kong-based SMEs

Bitcoin at US$100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers

Hong Kong exchange plans smart contract solution for Stock Connect problems

Correction looming for 'stubbornly high' real estate prices in APAC

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 07:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Woman in defamation case filed by HC Surgical doctor fails again to overturn court decision

SERENE Tiong, who was sued by HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) surgeon Julian Ong for defamation, has failed in her...

Nov 24, 2020 07:32 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to shut bars, nightclubs for third time as new Covid-19 cases jump

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will close bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues for the third time this year,...

Nov 24, 2020 06:32 PM
Garage

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

DOCTORXDENTIST, a medical-review and consumer-education website, has removed the profiles of at least 9,700 doctors...

Nov 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

More than 12,000 ICT openings, 95% in PMET roles

THERE were more than 12,000 infocomm technology (ICT) openings as at early this month, of which about 95 per cent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Bitcoin at US$100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

DBS partners JD Logistics to offer supply chain financing to Hong Kong-based SMEs

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for