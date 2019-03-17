You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Germany's two top banks launch merger talks to create national 'champion'

Sun, Mar 17, 2019 - 9:57 PM

file74gnnlfl3slafmdbg52.jpg
Germany's two biggest lenders, the ailing Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, said Sunday they would launch formal talks toward a possible merger that could create a "national champion" in financial services.
REUTERS

[BERLIN] Germany's two biggest lenders, the ailing Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, said Sunday they would launch formal talks toward a possible merger that could create a "national champion" in financial services.

Chancellor Angel Merkel's government has been urging the two Frankfurt firms to explore a cross-town merger to avoid either one being swallowed up by a foreign competitor and to create a muscular player that can finance Germany's export-driven companies.

The lenders, both grappling with painful restructurings after years of falling profits, have long been the subject of merger rumours.

Deutsche Bank said Sunday it was "reviewing strategic options and confirms discussions with Commerzbank", adding that "there is no certainty that any transaction will occur".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Commerzbank said both banks had "agreed today to start discussions with an open outcome on a potential merger".

If they did tie the knot, they would create a European banking behemoth with some 1.8 trillion euros (S$2.76 trillion) in assets, close to France's largest bank BNP Paribas.

Deutsche Bank's market capitalisation is 16.1 billion euros while Commerzbank's is 8.9 billion euros.

Their joint customer base could allow the combined group to become a significant retail banking player in Germany while giving it a springboard internationally, building on Deutsche's corporate and asset management units.

A week ago Finance Minister Olaf Scholz sent up shares in both banks by confirming that "there are talks about the situation as it is" between the lenders, with the government a "fair companion" to the discussions.

Critics of a potential deal have pointed to both Deutsche and Commerzbank's weakened state in the wake of the financial crisis, saying combining two ailing firms would not produce a healthy one.

"Putting two guys on crutches together doesn't make a sprinter," Markus Kienle of SdK, an association representing small retail shareholders, quipped earlier this year.

Commerzbank is still part-owned by the German state, after Berlin had to step in following its 2009 acquisition of troubled Dresdner Bank, and is partway through a tough restructuring.

Deutsche is also reorganising, and only returned to the black last year after many years spent fighting the financial and legal fallout of its breakneck pre-crisis expansion.

One reason for the two lenders' long fight back to profitability is the tough environment in Germany, where intense competition including from public savings banks squeezes margins on retail banking.

Any potential tie-up would have to overcome a slew of hurdles - from the headache of marrying the two firms' IT systems to dealing with unions and cultural differences between the lenders, and the potential market challenges of recapitalising a giant with feet of clay.

Two German unions last Wednesday firmly rejected the idea of a merger between the top lenders.

"The merger would not create a 'national champion'" as hoped for in the finance and economy ministries, said service workers' union Verdi.

Instead, the combined banks "would become much more attractive for a 'hostile' takeover, for example from France," the workers' organisation added.

On the jobs front, "at least 10,000 further jobs would be in grave danger" on top of thousands already slated to go as both lenders press through far-reaching restructuring projects, Verdi estimated.

Nonetheless, marrying off Germany's two biggest private banks would fit with Berlin's new-found fervour to build up such titans.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has joined his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire in calling on the EU to relax merger rules and allow the creation of world-spanning businesses, after Brussels rejected a tie-up between Siemens' rail division and French train-maker Alstom.

European banking supervisors have long urged mergers between lenders to create a more resilient financial sector - but prefer cross-border marriages to avoid bundling together national problems.

A Frankfurt banking source with close ties to the public sector has told AFP that Berlin clearly wanted to avoid the banks, whose low valuations have made them takeover targets, "falling into the hands of a foreign player".

AFP

Banking & Finance

Mechanics Bank to buy Rabobank US retail unit for US$2.1b

Shanghai's Nasdaq-style tech board to take listing applications from Monday

Uber, Lyft may yet save year from worst ipo start since 2016

Buffett's Berkshire says vice chairmen Jain, Abel each make US$18 million

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

AIA Singapore raises operating after-tax gain by 7% to US$558m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190316_NRURA16B_3726038.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Real Estate

Fatter commissions, Cross Island Line help boost Feb condo sales

BT_20190316_INTERNET_3725937.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BT_20190316_JERAFFLES_3723354.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
The Raffles Conversation

The Accidental Restaurateur

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand
5 DBS snags ex-BoS private banker

Must Read

BT_20190316_VIBRUNCHP1_3724881.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Brunch

Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?

BT_20190316_NRURA16B_3726038.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Real Estate

Fatter commissions, Cross Island Line help boost Feb condo sales

BT_20190316_SPHSA16_3726070.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Personal data of over 800,000 Singapore blood donors exposed online

BT_20190316_INTERNET_3725937.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening