You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong Exchange Fund's investment income tumbled in 2020

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 8:24 PM

[HONG KONG] Investment income from Hong Kong's Exchange Fund fell by 24.6 per cent to HK$197.80 billion (S$33.8 billion) in 2020, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Wednesday.

The Exchange Fund, which is managed by HKMA and is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, reported investment income of HK$262.2 billion in 2019. Controlled by Hong Kong's financial secretary, it invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

HKMA said the coronavirus crisis had posed significant challenges to the world economy but asset markets had rebounded quickly from sharp corrections thanks to ultra-loose monetary policies implemented by major central banks and relief measures launched by various governments.

This recovery was reflected in the Exchange Fund's investment income for the fourth quarter which was HK$107.0 billion, up 31.7 per cent from an adjusted HK$81.2 billion of investment income in the previous quarter, according to HKMA data.

"The main focus for 2021 will be the timing and pace of recovery of different economies," Eddie Yue, HKMA chief executive, told a news briefing.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Global recovery is in sight but the evolving pandemic will still have a bearing on the global economic outlook," Mr Yue said.

Geopolitical risks including the policy direction of the new US administration and China-US relations remained a cause for concern, he added.

The Exchange Fund made lower gains on its bond holdings during 2020, with a fall of 19.2 per cent to HK$92.5 billion, while income from Hong Kong and other equities reached HK$4 billion and HK$69 billon respectively last year, compared with HK$22.1 billon and HK$100.7 billion in 2019.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore to continue prioritising development of human capital for financial sector: Minister Teo

DBS wins bankruptcy bid on Nelson Loh in relation to S$14m loan

HSBC Singapore appoints new commercial banking head

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Australia, NZ dollars probe resistance, inflation tops forecasts

HSBC CEO defends China policy under fire from UK lawmakers

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 08:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Aims Apac Reit to acquire Sime Darby Business Centre for S$106.6m

AIMS Apac Reit is set to acquire Sime Darby Business Centre - a premium showroom and business-space precinct along...

Jan 27, 2021 08:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong issues profit guidance for Q4, says it has computed bonuses the same way since 2007

SUPERMARKET operator Sheng Siong said that it expects its revenue and net profit for its fourth quarter to vary by...

Jan 27, 2021 07:44 PM
Companies & Markets

MCT's revenue and net property income down in its nine-months year-to-date results

IN A business update, Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) said on Wednesday after trading hours that its year-to-date...

Jan 27, 2021 07:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit H2 DPU up 4% to 3.13 US cents

KEPPEL Pacific Oak US Reit (KORE) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 3.13 US cents for the second half of its...

Jan 27, 2021 07:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Moody's restores Singtel's 'stable' ratings outlook

SINGTEL'S ratings outlook has been restored to "stable" by Moody's Investors Service, on analysts' hopes that lower...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore shares break three-day losing streak; STI up 0.4%

DBS wins bankruptcy bid on Nelson Loh in relation to S$14m loan

Seoul: Shares extend losses

Europe: Stocks narrowly mixed at open

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for