You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC axes CEO Flint after only 18 months

Chairman Mark Tucker says it is the right time for change; bank also confirms plans to axe more than 4,000 jobs, with senior executives set to be focus of cutbacks
Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190806_UVHSBC6_3854840.jpg
Mr Flint ran HSBC's retail and wealth management business before taking over as CEO in February 2018.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

HSBC Holdings Plc abruptly ousted its chief executive officer after just 18 months, citing an "increasingly complex" environment, and announced a new round of job cuts.

The exit of 51-year-old John Flint, who started at HSBC as a trainee, highlights tension with Chairman Mark Tucker, known to be a hard-charging executive who was the first outsider to fill the post in the bank's 154-year history.

They clashed over style - with Mr Flint focused on issues such as conduct and Mr Tucker taking a more data-driven approach - and priorities, as Mr Flint failed to address the slow-growth US business, say people familiar with the matter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

HSBC disclosed the departure of Mr Flint, 51, alongside its half-year results on Monday as it forecast a gloomier outlook for its business, with an escalation of a trade war between China and the United States, an easing monetary policy cycle, unrest in its key Hong Kong market and Brexit.

Mr Tucker told Reuters a change of CEO was needed to accelerate progress in HSBC's major strategic priorities, such as the turnaround of its US business. "It's the right time for change, and doing it clearly and decisively from a position of strength is very important," he said, adding that the search for a new CEO could take up to a year.

"Our sense is the climate is getting increasingly complex, increasingly challenging, and that we both agree a change is needed to really make the most of the opportunities ahead of us," Mr Tucker said.

Noel Quinn, head of global commercial banking, will assume the CEO post on an interim basis, HSBC said.

The bank also confirmed its plans to eliminate jobs, axing more than 4,000 posts and warning that senior executives will be a focus of the cutbacks. "We expect this year to have US$650 million to US$700 million of severance costs; that involves less than 2 per cent of our workforce," chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson said in a call with analysts. "It's about 4 per cent of our total salary costs, so you should assume from that it is targeted at more senior people in the organisation."

Shares in HSBC fell as much as 2.1 per cent before recovering to trade 1.3 per cent lower at 11.03am in London.

One of Mr Flint's key promises was that revenue gains would outpace cost increases, a trend the bank refers to as positive jaws. He failed to achieve that in his first year at the helm, though the bank said on Monday that first-half adjusted jaws was a positive 4.5 per cent.

His departure follows exits last month of US head Patrick Burke and Greg Pierce, who ran the US markets business.

The lender also said it didn't expect to achieve its targeted 6 per cent return on tangible equity in the US by 2020.

HSBC faces a dilemma between the need to invest in its global businesses and the pressure to show it has costs under control.

The bank had budgeted investments of US$5 billion this year, but it's been measured in laying that out, spending just US$1 billion in the first three months. Earlier, the bank also said as part of its earnings that it would shortly begin a buyback of up to US$1 billion.

HSBC posted its results on a day when Hong Kong, its second home, was plunged into fresh chaos due to a general strike, as protests against an extradition bill evolved into a broader backlash against the government.

Mr Tucker played down the impact of that on the bank's business and said the bank remained confident about the future of the Asian financial centre. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

LiquidX partners DBS; ramping up expansion plans in Singapore

Yuan's slump puts Asia's central banks on alert

Bitcoin surges past US$11,000 as cryptos rally

The Fed's jobs machine - will it do its job?

Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

AK_ocbc_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit over mounting unrest in Hong Kong, escalating trade war

doc76j30a9dz4xb93j3l0k_doc76fe0shqrno8rebh42f.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

file76iuxzip1rm15zrec32n.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC to slash thousands of jobs after CEO's shock ousting: WSJ

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly