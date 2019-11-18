You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC cites regulations as protest-linked account reportedly shut

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 1:00 PM

WH_hsbc_181143.jpg
HSBC Holdings pointed to routine regulatory requirements it ensure client money is used for stated purposes after a report on Monday that the firm is shutting a corporate account that helped fund protest-related activities in Hong Kong - a politically sensitive issue.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings pointed to routine regulatory requirements it ensure client money is used for stated purposes after a report on Monday that the firm is shutting a corporate account that helped fund protest-related activities in Hong Kong - a politically sensitive issue.

The bank took action after finding the account was being used inconsistently with its original paperwork, the Hong Kong Economic Journal said. The firm informed the client last month that it will close the account after a 30-day notice period that ends this week, according to the report, which didn't identify who opened it.

"As part of our responsibility to know our customers and safeguard the financial industry, we regularly review our customers' accounts," Vinh Tran, a spokeswoman for the bank in Hong Kong, said in an email statement that didn't elaborate on the account at issue. "If we spot activity differing from the stated purpose of the account, or missing information, we will proactively review all activity, which can also result in account closure."

Hong Kong's polarizing protests have created headaches for companies including Apple and Activision Blizzard that have come under heavy political pressure to cut any perceived ties with the city's pro-democracy movement - only to later face public backlash. In pointing to well-established banking regulations, HSBC may show it had no discretion in the account's closing and that it isn't because of politics.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Another organization, 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which helps protesters pay medical expenses and legal fees, said Monday on Facebook that its HSBC account is running normally.

SEE ALSO

Alibaba calls off event for Hong Kong share sale amid unrest

Banks are required to "effectively assess risk" regarding account activity, ensuring the consistency of their stated purpose and source of funding, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a separate statement on Monday.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

OCBC, Temasek Poly tie up on cybersecurity training for bank's staff

Australian, New Zealand dollars run aground as data flow dries up

China cuts key liquidity rate for first time since 2015

National Australia Bank seeks to raise about A$1.4b through notes offer

Money FM podcast: MAS CFO shares takeaways from the Singapore Fintech Festival

StashAway offers portfolio to manage cash

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 01:06 PM
Government & Economy

Protesters set fire to hold off police at Hong Kong campus

[HONG KONG] Pro-democracy demonstrators holed up in a Hong Kong university campus set the main entrance ablaze...

Nov 18, 2019 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

China confirms first domestically built aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

[BEIJING] China confirmed on Monday that its first domestically-built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan...

Nov 18, 2019 12:41 PM
Banking & Finance

OCBC, Temasek Poly tie up on cybersecurity training for bank's staff

OCBC Bank and Temasek Polytechnic are launching a cyber certification pathway to train up to 200 of the bank's...

Nov 18, 2019 12:26 PM
Garage

RedDoorz eyes growth with 2 new leadership appointments

SINGAPORE-BASED hotel booking and management platform RedDoorz on Monday announced two new leadership appointments,...

Nov 18, 2019 12:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on BRC Asia with 'add', street-high price target of S$1.90

CGS-CIMB has initiated coverage on mainboard-listed BRC Asia with an "add" call and a target price of S$1.90. The...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly