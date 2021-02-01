You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC expands regional wealth management footprint with new private bank in Thailand

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 12:40 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

HSBC Private Banking on Monday announced its new private banking business in Thailand as part of broader efforts to grow its wealth management presence in South-east Asia.

In a statement, HSBC said the new private bank in Thailand is its second onshore business after Singapore, and will provide clients access to international capital markets by leveraging its existing infrastructure of advisory, investment methodologies, controls and systems in Asia.

The onshore team in Thailand will cover client management and advisory services and will be headed by Saranya Arunsilp, who has over 25 years of industry experience, including 14 years in private banking.

Clients' assets will be booked in HSBC's private banking arm in Singapore, a "preferred" wealth management hub for South-east Asian high net worth (HNW) individuals where it continues to expand its offerings and grow the international client base, said the bank.

Assets held by HNW investors in the region are expected to hit US$40 trillion by 2025, more then double from 2017. The assets of Thailand's HNW investors are expected to grow by 12.4 per cent to US$548 billion by 2025 with over 100,000 HNW individuals, representing the second-highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Since 2016, Bank of Thailand has been introducing additional measures to relax foreign exchange regulation and encourage greater flexibility in the financial markets, opening up opportunities for selective offshore investments.

Tan Siew Meng, HSBC head of global private banking for Asia-Pacific, said: "Our new private bank in Thailand opens up material opportunities for us to serve the fast-growing and increasingly sophisticated private wealth and business needs of new and existing clients in the country."

She noted that the bank's connectivity is central to its growth in Asean, which is key to its ambition to become the top wealth manager in Asia. HSBC has over US$1.4 trillion in wealth balances, with half coming from Asia.

Philip Kunz, HSBC head of global private banking for South-east Asia, said: "In Thailand and across Asean, private wealth is often created and built through business growth and expansion. As intra-regional trade and activity rebound, we expect commercial, people and wealth flows to increase."

International banks with a global footprint and a full range of capabilities to serve the fast-changing needs of affluent clients both onshore and offshore will have a competitive edge, he added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

MAS, CAD launch investigation into CoAssets Group for possible offences under Penal Code, SFA

DBS to double recruitment of financial advisers in 2021

UOB Kay Hian, ECXX jointly offer Securitised Token Offerings

GameStop: Two US senators call for Wall Street reform

OCBC sees more taking first step in financial planning

Treasury market set for respite from record supply onslaught

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 12:41 PM
Transport

Dubai announces alliance to speed Covid vaccine delivery

[DUBAI] Key transport hub Dubai on Sunday announced an initiative to accelerate the delivery of coronavirus vaccines...

Feb 1, 2021 12:37 PM
Consumer

Ex-Just Eat CEO backs food delivery app in Mideast growth market

[CAIRO] The former chief executive officer of Just Eat is putting his own money into one of Egypt's main food-...

Feb 1, 2021 12:30 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia January inflation slows to 1.55%

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed for the first time in five months in January, staying below the...

Feb 1, 2021 12:26 PM
Technology

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

[SYDNEY] Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google...

Feb 1, 2021 12:18 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS, CAD launch investigation into CoAssets Group for possible offences under Penal Code, SFA

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Commercial Affairs Department have launched a joint investigation...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Japan expected to extend Covid-19 state of emergency: media

Trump says he has hired new impeachment defence lawyers

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Australia: Shares hit two-month low on vaccine rollout woes, subdued Wall Street

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for