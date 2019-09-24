You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC Private Banking makes 3 key appointments in APAC

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 2:43 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLam

HSBC-CynthiaLee MichelleLau.jpg
Cynthia Lee (left) will assume the expanded role of regional head of private wealth solutions, Asia-Pacific; while Michelle Lau (right) has moved to a new role as managing director of UHNW and family office strategic services for South-east Asia. Steven Weekes joins from Citi to take over Ms Lau's previous role, as head of PWS, South-east Asia.
PHOTO: HSBC

HSBC Private Banking on Tuesday announced the expanded role of Cynthia Lee as regional head of private wealth solutions (PWS) for Asia-Pacific (APAC), based in Hong Kong, as well as the appointment of Steven Weekes as head of PWS for South-east Asia, based in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Michelle Lau, also based in Singapore, has moved to a new role within HSBC Private Banking as managing director of ultra-high net worth (UHNW) and family office strategic services, South-east Asia.

Ms Lee’s role will be expanded to cover the larger region of APAC, in order to build on PWS’s support for a growing number of HSBC Group-connected clients. Ms Lee joined HSBC as head of PWS for North Asia in January 2019.

This change means PWS’s structure will mirror that of private banking, the largest contributor of referrals for the business, HSBC said on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Lee will continue to report to Alan Beattie, global head of PWS at HSBC. She was formerly at JP Morgan where she was most recently head of wealth advisory for Asia. She has more than 20 years of wealth advisory experience, focusing on private clients and families.

Meanwhile, Mr Weekes joined HSBC after 23 years at Citi Private Bank.

He was most recently Citi’s head of international fiduciary services based in Zurich, Switzerland, leading a global team. Before that, Mr Weekes was Citi’s regional trust head for Asia, responsible for wealth planning for private banking clients in Asia, with a focus on next-generation and wealth transfer planning. He has also held other trust, private banking and business advisory roles at Citi and KPMG.

Mr Weekes will report to Ms Lee. He takes over the role of head of PWS for South-east Asia from Ms Lau.

In her new position, Ms Lau will drive further development in South-east Asia of HSBC Private Banking’s UHNW proposition, services for family offices, and global connectivity.

HSBC said on Tuesday that it is aiming to “significantly” expand its Asian private banking business over the next five years, including PWS. HSBC Private Banking has been growing its Asia team, with a focus on Greater China and South-east Asia.

Banking & Finance

Allianz, Nippon Life vying for Aviva's Singapore and Vietnam units for up to US$2.5b: sources

Only 1 in 2 Singaporeans feel fulfilled in life with finances seen as biggest obstacle: AXA survey

China has ample monetary policy tools to support economy: central bank

World's wealthiest families stockpiling cash as recession fears grow

Federal Reserve policymakers say lower rates are helping

Costlier cheques, e-payment fee waiver to further wean SMEs off cheques

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly