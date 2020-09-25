You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC, Schroders launch sustainable multi-asset income fund

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 2:56 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SCHRODER Investment Management (Singapore) has launched a multi-asset fund targeting investors who would like to "generate positive societal and environmental impact alongside financial returns".

HSBC Singapore is the sole distribution partner for the Schroder ISF Sustainable Multi-Asset Income fund.

"The strategy is attractive in the current environment as investors need to contend with the dual challenges of persistently low yields and an increased urgency to prioritise rising sustainability risks heightened by the global pandemic and recent climate events," HSBC and Schroders said in a joint statement.

HSBC customers will be able to invest in the fund with a minimum sum of S$1,000. The fund's base currency is in euros, but Sing dollar, US dollar and Australian dollar hedged classes are also available to investors.

According to HSBC and Schroders, the fund aims to deliver a natural base level of income of 3 to 5 per cent per annum to be paid monthly, by investing across a range of asset classes and regions. These asset classes include investments that target better sustainable outcomes, such as carbon-neutral equities and green bonds, HSBC and Schroders said.

SEE ALSO

Businesses need to focus on sustainability if they want to succeed

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A key feature of the fund is that Schroders produces reports with "different sustainability lenses", from the fund's carbon profile to positive characteristics relative to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. This is to provide greater clarity and insights to clients on the impact of their investments, the organisations said.

This is as compared to other sustainability funds in the market that rely on third-party scoring or screening for environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis, where ratings across different agencies may be inconsistent and are typically backward-looking, HSBC and Schroders said.

Said Lily Choh, deputy chief executive officer of Singapore and head of distribution for South-east Asia at Schroders: "The Covid-19 pandemic has sharpened focus on ESG risk with recognition amongst investors and institutions over how these factors are becoming increasingly material to investment outcomes."

She cited research from Schroders' latest Global Investor Study which found that 43 per cent of investors in Singapore now frequently invest in sustainable investment funds, up from 31 per cent two years ago.

Added Ms Choh: "Sceptics have long argued that growing interest in sustainability would not be supported as markets become more challenging. On the contrary, the current crisis has put sustainable investment in the forefront of investors' minds with growing evidence that sustainable business models are more resilient and better able to withstand market shocks."

Ian Yim, head of wealth and international at HSBC Bank (Singapore), noted that the lender's commitment to furthering sustainability includes pledging US$100 billion globally in sustainable financing and investments by 2025.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Open banking APIs a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: DBS

Indonesia's planned financial market bill unrelated to central bank law amendment: official

Australia eases lending laws to stimulate coronavirus-hit economy

Singapore's resilient savers, and a question over the wealth gap

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

Norges Bank surprises market as rate hike remains years away

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 02:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Open banking APIs a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: DBS

THE addressable loan market for Singapore's upcoming digital banks is estimated to be worth S$220 to S$243 billion,...

Sep 25, 2020 02:40 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher as government signals ease in lending standards

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended the week on a positive note, boosted by heavyweight banks, as investors cheered...

Sep 25, 2020 02:39 PM
Government & Economy

Minimum CPF interest rates extended by a year to Dec 31, 2021

CENTRAL Provident Fund (CPF) members will continue to receive the 4 per cent minimum interest rate for their Special...

Sep 25, 2020 02:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold edges higher on US stimulus hopes; set for worst week in six

[BENGALURU] Gold inched higher on Friday on renewed hopes of more US stimulus measures, though the bullion was on...

Sep 25, 2020 02:29 PM
Consumer

LVMH and Tiffany dismiss judge's suggestion of talks for now

[PARIS] LVMH and Tiffany & Co are staying away from the negotiating table even though a US judge urged them to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

Sentosa Cove bungalow buying revs up

Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.3%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.