You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India central bank delivers surprise rate cut

Cut comes a week after government unveiled expansionary budget
Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BP_Shaktikanta Das_080219_5.jpg
India's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate in governor Shaktikanta Das's debut policy meeting, making it the first Asian central bank to ease borrowing costs this year.
PHOTO: AFP

Mumbai

INDIA'S central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate in governor Shaktikanta Das's debut policy meeting, making it the first Asian central bank to ease borrowing costs this year.

The move is seen as a shift that provides more of the stimulus Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government needs to stoke growth as an election nears.

The repurchase rate was reduced by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, a decision predicted by just 11 of 43 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to switch its stance to neutral from "calibrated tightening" adopted in October.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The cut comes a week after Mr Modi's administration unveiled an expansionary budget, which included US$13 billion of help for consumers ahead of the poll that's due by May. Mr Das took office in December after Urjit Patel resigned as governor amid a heated public battle with the state, which led to questions about the central bank's independence from politics.

Mr Das pointed to slowdown in inflation for justifying the move. Officials also showed more concern about economic growth risks, paving the way for more rate cuts.

"It is vital to act decisively and in a timely manner to address the objective of growth once price stability as defined in the Act is achieved," Mr Das told reporters in Mumbai, referring to the central bank's inflation targeting mandate. "The shift in stance from calibrated tightening to neutral provides flexibility to address, and the room to address, sustained growth of India's economy over the coming months as long as inflation remains benign."

Inflation slowed to an 18-month low of 2.2 per cent in December, remaining well below the medium-term target of 4 per cent.

India "will now be looking at a balance of growth and inflation rather than just focusing on inflation alone," said Teresa John, an economist at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt in Mumbai. "The rate cut is also driven by the fact that inflation has significantly surprised on the downside." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening