You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India companies may find offshore loans more costly as easy money ends

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

INDIAN firms have enjoyed the cheapest foreign currency loan costs in more than a decade, but may find the tides turning as banks become more selective.

That's the view of Sandeep Bhatt, Mumbai-based senior regional manager for India at Export Development Canada, which has been active on Indian loans including major recent deals such as NatSteel Asia Pte, a unit of Tata Steel Ltd. Spreads on investment-grade dollar loans for Indian borrowers may rise over the next six months, he said.

That adds to forecasts that the good days for many Indian companies in the offshore loan market may soon be over, just as local lenders struggling with mountains of non-performing debt grow pickier, making borrowers more reliant on international creditors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The timing isn't ideal, as the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening also pushes up dollar rates. United Overseas Bank said in May that India may be approaching a turning point for loan pricing.

"If rupee liquidity isn't available due to non-performing loan issues of Indian banks, it does have a ripple effect on both availability and pricing of offshore loan transactions," according to Mr Bhatt.

So far this year, it's generally been a borrower's market. Indian companies have paid average margins of 118 basis points on five-year dollar syndicated loans, the lowest since 2005, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

But in some cases the paltry margins have meant that fewer lenders are willing to participate, leaving companies at the mercy of a smaller group of relationship banks.

This comes at a time when local lenders are grappling with more than US$210 billion of non-performing assets. Stress on the banking system will persist despite the government's plan to give more capital support to state-owned lenders this fiscal year to March 2019, Moody's Investors Service said in a report.

Some recent examples that have added to speculation about a possible market turn:

  • Yes Bank Ltd increased the margin on a US$400 million loan it launched in July by 15 basis points points from a similar facility just a few months earlier.
  • State Bank of India's US$750 million facility failed to attract banks to join in syndication after being launched in May.
  • Tata Motors recently reduced the size of it latest loan to US$237.5 million from an initial target of US$250 million. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore police recover over S$27m linked to Ezubao Ponzi scheme

DBS launches B2B portal for SMEs

After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors

Europe bondholders getting more cautious as ECB eyes exit

Swedish healthcare firm Capio to sell French business to Vivalto Sante

China says won't resort to strong stimulus but will keep liquidity ample

Editor's Choice

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

bankfile.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SIA.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA brand set for makeover; Singapore carrier seeking creative partner

SIA.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX partners M-Daq to roll out prototype for multi-currency securities trading

Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore police recover over S$27m linked to China's Ezubao Ponzi scheme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening