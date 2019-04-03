You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indian companies squeezed as inflation falls but interest rates remain high

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 10:00 PM

file6ux68mefbmumebfr95q.jpg
Indian businesses are getting squeezed. As economic growth slows and inflation sinks they have little ability to raise prices without losing sales, and yet they are getting almost no relief from borrowing costs with lending rates remaining high.
AFP

[NEW DELHI] Indian businesses are getting squeezed. As economic growth slows and inflation sinks they have little ability to raise prices without losing sales, and yet they are getting almost no relief from borrowing costs with lending rates remaining high.

The result: profit margins get crushed. And that helps to explain why companies are not confident enough to significantly boost capital spending or hire at a robust pace.

The rise in India' real interest rates - the comparison between the inflation rate and the rate people pay to borrow - will be a major headache for whoever wins India's general election which lasts from April 11 to May 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party are expected to get a second term.

It is also an immediate problem for the monetary policy committee of India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as it decides whether to cut its official benchmark interest rate, and by how much, at a meeting on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Had the borrowing costs declined by 3-4 percentage points along with inflation, we would have made investments and created thousands of new jobs," said Sudarshan Sareen, president of the All India Manufacturers Organisation.

Indian manufacturers pay 12-14 per cent bank lending rates annually, he said, the highest among the emerging market economies. The government pays a subsidy of 3-4 percentage points to banks to lower the costs for farmers.

The facts are simple. India's retail inflation rate has dropped to below 3 per cent from more than 10 per cent in 2013. In the same six-year period, bank borrowing costs for manufacturers and retailers have declined only marginally by about one percentage point from over 13 per cent, business leaders say.

That means real interest rates have gone up in last five years. Many economists, including Ravinder Dholoakia, a member of the RBI's MPC, have said that real rates in India are too high.

India is also suffering in comparison to international rivals.

World Bank data shows that real interest rates in India went up to 6.2 per cent in 2017 from 2.5 per cent in 2012, while real rates fell in many other Asian countries, including China.

India's economy lost momentum in the October-December quarter, reducing the annual rate of growth to 6.6 per cent, the slowest pace in five quarters.

New investment proposals declined to 14-year low of US$138.72 billion in 2018/19, falling for the fourth straight year, according to data collected by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, a Mumbai-based think tank.

Mr Modi has announced an increase in the state interest rate subsidy on bank loans for small businesses, while pushing the central bank and state-run banks to cut rates.

The RBI is expected to cut its benchmark lending rate, the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.0 per cent this week, a Reuters poll of economists showed. It has cut policy rates by less than 2 percentage points since April 2012.

A substantial cut in the repo rate and bank lending rates are needed to boost manufacturing and domestic demand, and bolster economic growth, said Ashwani Mahajan, an official of the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayemsewak Sangh (RSS), a group close to Modi's BJP,

Mr Mahajan said that the RBI's forecasts for the inflation rate had been consistently too high.

"The forecasts of the RBI on inflation have become a joke as they usually go wrong. The economy is paying a heavy price due to its high-interest rate policy in the name of inflation targeting," said Mahajan, a member of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

Mr Mahajan said the RBI should cut the policy rate on Thursday by up to 1.75 bps, bringing the repo rate down to about 4.5 per cent.

The government, RSS and the Swadeshi Jagran Manch all agreed there needed to be sharp rate cuts, he said, while adding the timing and specific size of the moves was unclear.

There is also concern among government and central bank officials that commercial banks are not automatically passing through the RBI's repo rate cuts to borrowers. India's dominant state-owned banks are saddled with massive bad debt and weak deposit growth, restricting their ability to lend.

"Interest rates will remain elevated in India as the gap between deposits and lending is widening due to falling saving rates in the economy," said Devindra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings, an arm of Fitch.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

UOB chief sees pay rise 12% to S$10.56m in 2018

ING brokers S$50m green loan to fund Sunseap's rooftop solar projects

Cross-border mega deals 'almost disappeared' in Q1 as global activity slumps: Report

Bitcoin hits fresh 2019 high as sudden rally shows staying power

8 in 10 Singapore CFOs struggle to hire qualified finance professionals: Robert Half

Stripe hires PayPal veteran to steer Asia-Pacific business

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Must Read

doc74rdwhfn7nppj6f4ncg_doc6ul1vg217tem8ing3qi.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRs to invest S$9b in major ramp-up of attractions; casino exclusivity period extended to 2030

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing activity picks up in March, but electronics still in decline

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening