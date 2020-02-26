You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia wants to merge top lender BRI with 2 state firms: minister

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 4:30 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's state-owned enterprises minister said on Wednesday the government is looking to merge state-controlled Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) with two state financial firms in June, but the bank's chief executive said a final decision on that was still pending.

BRI, the country's largest lender by assets, will be merged with pawnshop chain Pegadaian and Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM), a financing firm focusing on micro-businesses, SOE Minister Erick Thohir told an economic forum hosted by CNBC Indonesia.

"We had a meeting with BRI yesterday and I want to make sure in June there will be an extraordinary merger between BRI, PNM and Pegadaian," he said.

"This is so that there is no overlapping and BRI will be an extraordinary bank. Go buy its shares," he said.

BRI chief executive Sunarso, speaking on the sidelines of the forum, however, said the structure of any combination was not decided yet.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia’s oldest bank taps veteran venture capitalist

"We're tasked to synergise our works, but we're still discussing in what form," he told reporters, adding that cooperation between outlets and networks in the three companies was another option besides a merger.

The government has set a target to make a final decision by June, said Mr Sunarso, who goes by one name.

Mr Thohir has said he wants to cut back the number of state companies from about 140 by merging or closing underperforming firms and their units, to improve profitability.

The government owns a 57.3 per cent stake in BRI, whose loan portfolio is dominated by financing for micro, small and medium enterprises. Pegadaian and PNM are fully owned by the state.

BRI shares were down 0.4 per cent as of 0750 GMT on Wednesday, compared with a nearly 1.5 per cent drop in the main index. They are up around 2 per cent so far in 2020. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 04:32 PM
Government & Economy

Five more Chinese regions lower emergency response level as virus threat recedes

[SHANGHAI] Five Chinese regions have downgraded their emergency response level after assessing that health risks...

Feb 26, 2020 04:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

Mining Giant Rio Tinto flags virus uncertainty threat

[MELBOURNE] Rio Tinto Group warned the coronavirus outbreak could "create significant uncertainty" in the short-term...

Feb 26, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks further hit by virus fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended sharply lower again on Wednesday, in line with a worldwide plunge as the...

Feb 26, 2020 04:29 PM
Consumer

Birkin bag maker Hermes starting to see return to normal in China amid outbreak

[MILAN] Birkin handbag maker Hermes said on Wednesday it was starting to see a return to normality in China, with...

Feb 26, 2020 04:26 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Anwar seeks to become PM amid turmoil

[KUALA LUMPUR] Anwar Ibrahim's name has been put forward for Malaysian prime minister by his supporters after the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly