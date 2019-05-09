You are here

Indonesia will intervene in bond market to defend rupiah: central bank

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 9:23 AM

Indonesia's central bank will intervene in sovereign bond markets to defend the rupiah, its head of monetary management Nanang Hendarsah said, as rising trade tensions between the United States and China weigh on emerging market currencies.
"Bank Indonesia is committed to maintain the stability of the rupiah, and will keep intervening in the bond market for sizeable amount," Mr Hendarsah said.

The rupiah opened at 14,295 per US dollar on Thursday, slipping slightly from 14,290 at the previous closing.

