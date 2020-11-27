You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia's biggest banks resist pressure to lower lending rates

They say the real problem is that people don't want to borrow in the first place, not that the banks are risk-averse
Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

INDONESIA'S lenders are pushing back against central bank pressure to further lower interest rates for their customers, a step policymakers believe can help pull the economy out of recession.

The banks say the real problem is that people don't want to borrow in the first place. Loans shrank in October for the first time on record, down 0.47 per cent from the year-earlier period. Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo said the contraction was due to lenders' risk-averse attitude and could have been avoided if they had lowered rates for customers in line with central bank easing.

"At a time like now, people just aren't looking to obtain loans because their activities are limited anyway," said Haru Koesmahargyo, finance director at state-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia, which has the biggest credit portfolio among Indonesian banks at 935.3 trillion rupiah (S$88.49 billion).

Banks' reluctance to cut borrowing costs poses a hurdle for President Joko Widodo's plan to lift South-east Asia's largest economy out of its first recession in more than two decades. People are limiting their spending as unemployment surges to a nine-year high and businesses are delaying investments as the country grapples with South-east Asia's worst coronavirus outbreak, at more than 500,000 total cases.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While the central bank has cut its key rate by 225 basis points since June 2019 to a record low 3.75 per cent, Bank Central Asia (BCA), the largest lender by market value, has eased rates for customers by only about 100 basis points during the same period. Bank Rakyat has cut borrowing costs by 25 to 50 basis points this year, short of the 125 basis points the monetary authority has cut policy rates in 2020.

"Why haven't loan rates declined yet? Because of risk perception by banks," Mr Warjiyo said at a Nov 19 monetary policy briefing. The central bank is meeting lenders and businesses to boost lending, with sectors including food and beverages, telecommunications and basic minerals likely to drive the demand, he said on Tuesday.

Banks have reason for being hesitant to lend: Non-performing loans have stayed above 3 per cent since May as individuals and companies struggle to repay debts, which could put pressure on banks' balance sheets.

The Financial Services Authority said it's only a matter of time until lending rates drop; the main issue holding banks back is ongoing loan restructuring, according to chairman Wimboh Santoso. More than 932 trillion rupiah of loans had been restructured this year as at Oct 26, equivalent to about 17 per cent of total borrowing.

Bank Rakyat is putting loan growth on the back burner to focus on improving the quality of current loans, Mr Koesmahargyo said. It's targeting loan growth of 4 per cent to 5 per cent this year, compared with 8.3 per cent in 2019.

"Credit and rates aren't the key issue now," according to BCA president director Jahja Setiaatmadja, who expects the bank's loans in 2020 to remain the same as in 2019. "If we want to boost the economy, just use government subsidies to directly support the industries, instead of relying on loans." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Thai central bank fights uphill battle against strong baht

Singapore's financial sector is hiring, but tech skills are key

DBS gets sizeable India branch network as bank bailout gets nod

Bank of Korea holds rate, upgrades growth outlook

Will cryptocurrencies endure?

Riksbank expands QE; says more steps possible between meetings

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 05:50 AM
BT Explains
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit’s proposed merger with ESR-Reit

In the run-up to the extraordinary general meetings of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment...

Nov 26, 2020 10:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Accrelist drops proposed acquisition of F&B software firm

ACCRELIST is scrapping its proposed acquisition of Liaoning Mealplus Technology, a developer of software and...

Nov 26, 2020 10:50 PM
Government & Economy

ECB sounds alarm on worrying financing conditions

[FRANKFURT] The euro-area economy is seeing initial signs of strained financing conditions, European Central Bank...

Nov 26, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

UK will not accept a Brexit trade deal at any cost

[LONDON] Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal and the shape of one is clear but London will...

Nov 26, 2020 10:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly's FY20 net profit rises 25.8%

COFFEE shop operator Kimly has posted a 25.8 per cent rise in net profit to S$25.2 million for the year ended Sept...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO to sell 58m shares at S$0.93 each

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for