You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia's biggest lender mulls US$1b rights issue: sources

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 1:41 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the country's largest lender by assets, is exploring a plan to raise at least US$1 billion through a rights issue, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The state-owned bank is working with advisers on the potential fundraising, which could take place as soon as the first half of this year, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The lender plans to strengthen its capital base to prepare for potential acquisitions with the proceeds, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and Bank Rakyat could still adjust the fundraising structure or even decide not to proceed, the people said. A representative for Bank Rakyat declined to comment on the fundraising plan, adding the bank's focus is to maintain and improve performance and to play an active role in the national economy recovery programme.

The planned fundraising comes after the lender in October signed a conditional deal with Bank Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia to combine their Syariah-compliant units that could form an entity whose assets could reach 390 trillion rupiah (S$36.93 billion) by 2025. Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population, has sought to form a mega Islamic bank since at least 2015, taking on an earlier plan shelved by Malaysia.

Separately, the Indonesian government is keen for Bank Rakyat to work with state-owned pawnshop chain Pegadaian and financing firm Permodalan Nasional Madani to provide affordable financing for small and medium enterprises, Erick Thohir, the nation's minister of state-owned enterprises, told local media last month. He didn't provide further details on the plan.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Bank Rakyat was established in 1895 in Purwokerto, Central Java, according to its website. The country's oldest lender used to be fully owned by the government until its listing in Jakarta in 2003. The bank has assets totaling 1,448 trillion rupiah as at Sept 30, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares of Bank Rakyat have fallen about 2.5 per cent in the past year, giving the lender a market value of around US$38 billion.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bank lending to plastics industry faces scrutiny as pollution concerns mount

US officials weigh adding Alibaba, Tencent to investment ban

US Treasury yields return to 1% for first time since March tumult

China fund managers rush to capitalise on green fever

Alibaba plans up to US$8b bond offering

Bitcoin shoots past US$35,000 as wild swings resume

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 01:29 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks higher on Thursday, following Georgia Senate elections; STI up 1.5%

SINGAPORE stocks made strong gains on Thursday morning, mirroring regional trends, after the Democrats in the US...

Jan 7, 2021 01:28 PM
Government & Economy

Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm US Capitol

[WASHINGTON] Four people died on the US Capitol grounds on Wednesday and 52 people have been arrested, Metropolitan...

Jan 7, 2021 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Australia urges China to give access to WHO coronavirus experts 'without delay'

[CANBERRA] China should give access to World Health Organization (WHO) officials investigating the origins of Covid-...

Jan 7, 2021 01:21 PM
Government & Economy

US Congress rejects first challenge to certifying Biden win

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate and House late Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected the objection by some Republican...

Jan 7, 2021 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

Woman shot dead in US Capitol was veteran, Trump supporter: reports

[LOS ANGELES] The woman who was fatally shot as Donald Trump's backers stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday was a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: iFast, Oxley, CDL, Yanlord Land, First Reit

Broker's take: DBS initiates 'buy' on ARA H-Trust on vaccine, earnings optimism

Singapore shophouse market stays on hot streak with three new sales

Australia's cabinet to meet early amid UK Covid-19 variant worries

US businesses condemn Capitol 'chaos', blame Trump

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for