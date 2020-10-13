You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia's state bank merger will form US$15b entity

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 8:35 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is pushing ahead with a years-long plan to merge the Islamic units of its state-owned lenders, which could form an entity with US$15 billion of assets.

Bank Mandiri, Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia signed a conditional deal on Monday to combine their Shariah-compliant units. The merged entity's assets could reach 390 trillion rupiah (S$35.9 billion) by 2025, from up to 225 trillion rupiah by end of 2020, as its scale helps it better compete with non-Islamic lenders.

The resulting bank "will raise Indonesia's profile on the global stage and revive the domestic Shariah economy," said Hery Gunardi, vice president director at Bank Mandiri. "The merged entity will also look at global sukuk that can be sold in the Middle East." Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population, has sought to form a mega Islamic bank since at least 2015, taking on an earlier plan shelved by Malaysia, which has the largest Shariah-compliant capital market in the world. Indonesia dropped and revived the plan multiple times as many local banks considered whether to become part of the merger.

Bank BRISyariah will be the surviving entity as part of the current deal, which is set to be completed by February 2021.

BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

Second week of jobs law protests in Indonesia

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

UK debt mountain to grow but don't raise taxes yet: IFS think-tank

China to raise US$6b via bond issue; US investors welcome for first time: sources

New green finance centre in Singapore to drive Asia-focused research, develop talent

SoftBank Vision Fund preparing blank cheque acquisition company: source

Revolut plans to apply for US banking license: CNBC

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 07:41 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Companies & Markets

Indonesia's Wiluan family loses bid to prevent JM order for KS Energy

A SECOND shot by Indonesia's Wiluan family to fight key creditor OCBC's bid to place KS Energy and a key unit under...

Oct 13, 2020 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Explosive demand for protective gear sends Medtecs' Q3 top line and net profit up

PANDEMIC beneficiary Medtecs International Corporation reported its third quarter financial results, in which its...

Oct 13, 2020 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH posts first full year net loss of S$83.7m for FY20

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) on Tuesday posted its first ever net loss of S$83.7 million for the full year ended...

UPDATED 1 hour 24 min ago
Oct 13, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Transcorp can't make exit offer to minority shareholders

TRANSCORP Holdings is unable to make an exit offer to its shareholders, and one of its controlling shareholders has...

Oct 13, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for