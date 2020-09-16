Insurance companies face Covid-19 hit as UK court ruling favours clients

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
INSURERS face the prospect of further payouts after a London court ruled in favour of policyholders on most issues in a dispute over Covid-19 claims.
Hiscox Ltd, RSA Insurance Group Plc, Zurich Insurance Group AG and five other companies were named in the case, which was brought by the UK...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes