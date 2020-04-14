You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Investment bank consolidation seen likely amid virus fallout

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

A "NEW wave of consolidation" among global investment banks could be triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report by Oliver Wyman and Morgan Stanley.

Some banks may find their lack of scale and the short term pressure "too acute" to survive the crisis, particularly in Europe where returns are lower compared to bigger, more profitable global banking rivals. A spate of upcoming CEO successions at banks, a "recent shift in tone" among European policymakers and regulators, and banks' current discounts to asset values could also prompt consolidation, the report states.

Any potential consolidation comes at a time when all global investment bank earnings are under severe pressure because of the virus. Analysis in the report shows that even in a "rapid rebound" recession, lasting up to six months, there could be a 100 per cent decline in earnings this year.

In a worst case "deep global recession" scenario, lasting a year or longer, earnings could fall by 277 per cent and there could be significant losses for weaker banks. The report states that credit losses could surge to between US$200 billion and US$300 billion, compared with US$30 billion to US$50 billion if a rapid rebound occurs.

SEE ALSO

ADB triples pandemic rescue package to US$20b

Banks have built up strong capital buffers since the 2008 financial crisis but "returns have never been lower entering a major stress event" and "only a handful of wholesale banks are resilient to a protracted period of earnings stress", the report states.

Large "global powerhouses" pursuing consolidation and operating leverage could be the most resilient during the crisis, it adds. "Our analysis suggests the biggest single driver of profitability is scale - within a clearly defined area of specialism, or across a broad set of related activities."

Banks' high fixed regulatory and compliance costs makes it harder to slash costs to compensate for falling profits. Few big banks are also likely to carry out large scale redundancies "in the midst of a public health emergency". "With limited room to manoeuvre in the near-term, some banks may be pushed into disposals, asset sales and/or exits to create breathing room," the report states, adding that "consolidation may be the best answer for some". BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singtel's NCS and Nets tie up to create e-payment platform for central banks

Cheaper US dollar hedging from virus outbreak to boost US inflows

Foreigners aggressively sold Asian bonds in March on coronavirus worries

Singtel's NCS and NETS tie up to create e-payment platform for central banks

China central bank raises stake in India's HDFC

Son's US$2b guarantee at risk as virus hits SoftBank star

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 12:35 AM
Consumer

Publicis to slash costs, dividend as coronavirus hurts Q1 sales

[PARIS] Publicis said on Monday it planned to slash costs by US$545 million by cutting management pay and halving...

Apr 14, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Record 386 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore; 65-year-old Singaporean is 9th person to die from virus

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported a record 386 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Monday (April 13), of which 280 are...

Apr 13, 2020 11:41 PM
Consumer

Amazon to add 75,000 more jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said on Monday it plans to hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to...

Apr 13, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

Locust invasion creates food crisis for 1 million Ethiopians: UN

[ADDIS ABABA] Swarms of locusts in Ethiopia have damaged 200,000 hectares of cropland and driven around a million...

Apr 13, 2020 10:42 PM
Transport

Ford expects US$600m Q1 loss due to coronavirus

[DETROIT] Ford Motor said on Monday it expects to post a pre-tax loss of about US$600 million for the first quarter...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.