You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Investment group Capital C Corp appoints COO in Singapore

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 2:26 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Benny Lim.jpg
Singapore-headquartered investment group, Capital C Corporation, has appointed Benny Lim as its chief operating officer based in Singapore.
PHOTO: CAPITAL C CORPORATION

SINGAPORE-headquartered investment group, Capital C Corporation, has appointed Benny Lim as its chief operating officer (COO) based in Singapore.

Given his extensive experience in the local corporate market, Mr Lim will be "instrumental" in advising the company as it looks to expand from a traditional lending business to an investment business focusing on fintech and emerging technologies, said the company.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the formulation and execution of Capital C's business strategies and overall organisational activity. Mr Lim will also lead efforts to scale up the business and drive sustainable growth while overseeing its daily operations, and help ensure that Capital C builds strong relationships with key stakeholders and investors.

Mr Lim previously led business development efforts in Toll Global Logistics as its vice-president and head of automotive and industrials verticals, where he improved the growth and profitability of the business, Capital C said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He was also group CEO at Goodrich Global, where he "worked closely with the firm's private equity owners to deliver operational efficiencies, synergies and business growth", Capital C added. Prior to that, Mr Lim was managing director at SMRT Corporation.   

Mr Lim holds a Master of Business Administration in International Management from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Business from the same university.   

James Cheow, co-founder and CEO of Capital C said: "We are delighted to have Benny join the Capital C team. With his strong history of growing businesses and managing operations, he is a critical hire for us as we look to take Capital C to new heights. I am confident that Benny’s strong knowledge and experience will steer the firm’s growth and success in the long term."

Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars bounce, bonds take a breather

Singapore’s top law firm sees cracks in South-east Asia’s credit markets

Sterling falls as May admits she is still short of support for Brexit vote

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Understandable to be nervous about yield curve: Fed official

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
5 Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_260319_75.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, LionGold, New Silkroutes, Raffles Infrastructure, Kim Heng Offshore & Marine

Mar 26, 2019
Transport

SIA flight from Mumbai lands safely at Changi Airport after mid-air bomb hoax

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening