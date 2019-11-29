You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Investment income gain pushes up Maybank's Q3 profit

Net profit up about 2% to RM2 billion; revenue up 14.7% to RM13.83 billion
Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYAN Banking Bhd's (Maybank) quarterly net profit rose as it swung to a gain from investment income and turned in higher net interest income as well as earned insurance premiums, helping offset costs.

The lender, however, said it expects its three home markets - Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia - to be affected by moderate growth projection for South-east Asian countries, with Singapore more exposed to impact from the US-China trade war.

"Against the backdrop of a moderating global growth and uncertainty over trade tensions, Maybank Group will maintain its balance sheet expansion in line with the respective (gross domestic product) growth in its three home markets," it said in a filing with the stock exchange.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the third quarter ended Sept 30, Malaysia's largest lender by assets reported RM2 billion (S$654.6 million) in net profit, up about 2 per cent from RM1.96 billion a year ago.

SEE ALSO

Investment income pushes up profit for Maybank

The performance was slightly above an average estimate of RM1.99 billion from two analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 14.7 per cent to RM13.83 billion.

It saw a net gain in investment income of RM805.6 million for the quarter, versus a net loss in investment income of RM102.5 million a year earlier.

Maybank's net interest income rose 5.9 per cent to RM3.16 billion, while net earned insurance premiums from its insurance and Islamic insurance units jumped 22.3 per cent to RM1.75 billion. A rise in Islamic banking income also helped results.

The higher incomes in various segments offset a 77.6 per cent rise in allowances for impairment losses on loans, advances, financing and other debts to RM958 million during the quarter, as well as higher overhead expenses.

Net interest margin - a key measure of bank profitability - expanded to 2.32 per cent from 2.19 per cent.

Group president and CEO Abdul Farid Alias said 2019 has proven to be relatively challenging for some of the bank's clients due to the slower growth in global trade.

"We are therefore proactively working with them to restructure their facilities. In the meantime, we will continue to be vigilant in managing our assets quality while growing our portfolio," he said in a statement.

Loans growth has been positive at 3.4 per cent for the three quarters, the bank said, driven by growth in Malaysia and its expansion in Greater China and Indo-China.

Maybank has also set a headline key performance indicator for its return on equity at 10-10.5 per cent. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

20 to 35% of banks' quarterly profit at risk in direct cyber attacks

China speeds up 1 trillion yuan bond sale to boost slowing economy

China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies claims first victims

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed says lead manager

Indian govt wants RBI to buy out stressed assets of shadow banks

US startup Robinhood withdraws application to become a bank

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

European Parliament declares symbolic 'climate emergency' ahead of summit

[BRUSSELS] European Union lawmakers declared a "climate emergency" on Thursday in a symbolic vote that heightens...

Nov 28, 2019 10:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Cash offer of S$0.215 per share for POSH ‘fair and reasonable’: IFA

PROVENANCE Capital, the independent financial adviser (IFA), has advised the recommending directors of PACC Offshore...

Nov 28, 2019 10:29 PM
Consumer

Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers

[FRANKFURT] Germany's economy ministry on Thursday said it planned to tighten rules on non-EU takeovers of hi-tech...

Nov 28, 2019 10:10 PM
Government & Economy

Norway's US$1.1t wealth fund to deepen climate risk work

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund plans to expand its work on assessing climate risk, from...

Nov 28, 2019 09:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed says lead manager

[RIYADH] The retail portion of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed, with orders...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly