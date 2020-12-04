You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Investors scramble for bite of Burger King India IPO with US$9.5b of bids

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 9:41 PM

AK_bk_0412.jpg
Burger King India's initial public offering drew bids of US$9.5 billion, or more than 150 times the shares on offer, signalling investors were upbeat about the country's food service sector despite a slowdown inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] Burger King India's initial public offering drew bids of US$9.5 billion, or more than 150 times the shares on offer, signalling investors were upbeat about the country's food service sector despite a slowdown inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian company, which runs the franchise of Restaurant Brands International's US chain Burger King, competes with likes of McDonald's and Domino's Pizza in the local US$56.5 billion restaurant and dining market.

The IPO, which closed on Friday, aimed to raise US$110 million. After an initial allotment to institutional investors, the remaining issue of US$60.5 million attracted bids worth US$9.5 billion, stock exchange data showed.

The reserved portion of US$11 million for small-ticket retail investors was more than 65 times over-subscribed.

Burger King India plans to use the IPO proceeds to open new stores and reduce debt. It currently has 261 outlets in the country. Domino's, the market leader, has 1,354 outlets and McDonald's has 481.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The burger chain, which says it is one of the fastest growing international chains in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment in India over the last five years, wants to have at least 700 restaurants in the country by 2026.

"Everybody is looking at the Domino's play again. It's a bet on the sector," Ankur Bisen, head of consumer and retail at consultancy Technopak Advisors, said about the response to the Burger King IPO. "It's an appreciation for a global trend in India." Such brands have managed to rapidly grow their presence in India thanks to a young and affluent population which increasingly favours burgers and pizzas offered by international restaurants over small-scale local food outlets.

The interest in Burger King India's IPO came despite the Covid-19 pandemic pushing same-store sales down by 57 per cent during six months to Sept 2020, with the company saying the pandemic had "slowed significantly" its expansion plans.

"We are seeing demand gradually recover for the QSR industry...and Burger King's aggressive expansion plans make them well placed to capitalise on this recovery," said Anindita Chaudhury, an analyst at Anand Rathi Financial Services.

Data from Refinitiv shows India has so far seen 41 stock market IPOs this year, the lowest over the same period since 2013.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Malaysia's top pension fund sees minimal hit from extra outflows

Welcome to our world: Singapore banks sound battle cry to digital banks

StanChart Singapore mulls digital-only bank as ‘significantly rooted foreign bank’

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 09:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's top pension fund sees minimal hit from extra outflows

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's largest pension fund said it expects the additional outflow from withdrawals by members...

Dec 4, 2020 09:21 PM
Banking & Finance

Welcome to our world: Singapore banks sound battle cry to digital banks

SINGAPORE banks welcomed the four freshly anointed digital banks in Singapore, with a message that they are also...

Dec 4, 2020 09:03 PM
Garage

Grab-Singtel digital bank to add 200 local staff by end-2021

THE digital full bank set up by the Grab-Singtel consortium will hire around 200 staff in Singapore by the end of...

Dec 4, 2020 08:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Yeo Hiap Seng expects FY2020 net loss with Covid-19 resurgence in Malaysia

BEVERAGE player Yeo Hiap Seng (YHS) expects to post a net loss for FY2020 ended December, due to fallout from the...

Dec 4, 2020 08:05 PM
Technology

M1 users hit by third fibre broadband outage this year

[SINGAPORE] M1 users around Singapore were hit by a fibre broadband outage on Friday (Dec 4), in the third such...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Who will be Singapore's next digital banks?

Broker's take: Yangzijiang undervalued, set to bottom out, says DBS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for