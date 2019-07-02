You are here

Japan government names Yoshiki Takeuchi as top currency diplomat

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 11:35 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday named Yoshiki Takeuchi as vice-finance minister for international affairs, its most senior foreign exchange diplomat.

His duties will include overseeing any intervention in the currency market although Japan has not done so for years.

Mr Takeuchi, currently international bureau chief at the Ministry of Finance, will take over on Friday from Masatsugu Asakawa as part of a routine personnel reshuffle.

Reuters reported Mr Takeuchi's expected appointment last month.

