You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan Inc cuts bonuses to put more pressure on spending

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 5:54 PM

file7d6dwrorbw5x48jrc6a.jpg
Japanese companies have pared back year-end bonuses for employees by the most since the global financial crisis, putting additional pressure on consumer spending amid signs of a slowing economic recovery.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese companies have pared back year-end bonuses for employees by the most since the global financial crisis, putting additional pressure on consumer spending amid signs of a slowing economic recovery.

Individual bonuses for employees fell by 9per cent to 865,621 yen (S$11,163.67), according to a weighted average of special payments by 164 large corporations tallied by major business lobby Keidanren. That's the steepest drop since 2009, when winter bonuses slumped 15per cent.

The thinner payouts are likely to serve another blow to seasonal spending following the decision by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to call a temporary halt to a domestic travel initiative around the New Year's holiday. The Go-To travel campaign has been one of the government's key tools for boosting consumption.

The bonus data also confirms the delayed response of Japan's biggest companies to reduce overall compensation amid the pandemic. Firms largely honored previously agreed payments in the summer. Bonuses then edged down 2.2per cent.

Service companies took a bigger hit with a 13per cent drop, compared with a 7.5per cent slide among manufacturers. Employees at two Japan Railway companies ended up with almost US$3,000 less in extra payments than last year, while steel workers took a 25per cent hit.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Japanese companies use bonuses to cut costs in a downturn while maintaining base pay and jobs for their salaried workers. Though unemployment has soared in many countries during Covid-19, the main jobless rate in Japan remains low at 3.1per cent.

Still, the economy needs consumer spending to continue fuelling the recovery. The government, already concerned that the economy risks losing recovery momentum, unveiled a stimulus package of more than US$700 billion earlier this month. But some of the impact of the measures is likely to be delayed with the travel campaign on hold amid concern it could be contributing to record virus cases.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Saudi sovereign wealth fund hires new corporate finance head, makes other changes

ZA Tech, OVO to launch new insurtech business in Indonesia

SGX-backed iSTOX lists unicorn fund with US$20,000 minimum investment

Thai central bank seen holding key rate at record low 0.50%: poll

OCBC extended more than S$1b in Sora-linked home loans since launch

MediShield report: Panel of oncologists to look into high cost of cancer drugs

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was 0.67 per cent or 19.2 points down at 2,827.32 points on Tuesday, as global covid...

Dec 22, 2020 05:44 PM
Government & Economy

Two Vatican cardinals, papal aides, test positive for coronavirus: source

[VATICAN CITY] Two Vatican cardinals, including one who spends most his time helping Rome's homeless, have tested...

Dec 22, 2020 05:38 PM
Consumer

Ivory Coast company brings Black dolls to African children

[ABIDJAN] Frustrated by seeing store shelves in Ivory Coast lined with almost exclusively light-skinned dolls, Sara...

Dec 22, 2020 05:33 PM
Government & Economy

UAE says Qatar media 'undermining' Gulf crisis progress

[DUBAI] A top UAE official said Tuesday Qatari media were undermining efforts to end a three-year dispute between...

Dec 22, 2020 05:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Climate change ravages Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop

PAMPORE, India] On sweeping fields once blanketed in lush purple, a thin and bedraggled crop of flowers is all...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick Changi Airport for year-end holidays

SGX-backed iSTOX lists unicorn fund with US$20,000 minimum investment

China State Construction Engineering awarded S$237.6m PUB contract

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for