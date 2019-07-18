You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan to lead developing SWIFT-like system for cryptocurrency

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 10:34 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's government is leading a global push to set up an international network for cryptocurrency payments, similar to the SWIFT network used by banks, in an effort to fight money laundering, a person familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

Tokyo aims to have the network in place in the next few years, the person said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public. A team related to the inter-governmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will monitor its development and Japan will cooperate with other countries, the source said.

It remains unclear how the cryptocurrency network would work. SWIFT is the international payments messaging system used by banks to send money around the world.

FATF in June approved the plan for establishing the new network, which was proposed by Japan's Ministry of Finance and the Financial Services Agency (FSA) regulator, according to the person.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both the FSA and the Ministry of Finance declined to comment.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Cracks in Asia junk bonds shown in fast fall of Indonesian textile firm

Bank of Korea surprises with 25 basis point rate cut

UOB to issue A$500m 3-year senior unsecured floating-rate notes

Japan urges G7 to think beyond existing rules in dealing with Libra

US Congress pushes for answers on Facebook's crypto foray

Bank of America Q2 profit beats estimates

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Jul 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SembMarine, CCT, Sen Yue, Qian Hu

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly