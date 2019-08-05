You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japanese investors chase 15 per cent yields all the way to Turkey

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 4:13 PM

[BANGKOK] A 15 per cent yield buys you a lot of patience in a world with US$15 trillion of negative-yielding debt.

That explains why Japanese investors are willing to set aside a host of concerns when it comes to Turkey -- everything from worries about its monetary policy to geopolitical tensions with the US and a deteriorating credit rating.

"I like Turkey not because of great fundamentals," said Takeshi Yokouchi, a senior fund manager at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co in Tokyo. "They offer very attractive yields."

Mr Yokouchi has bumped up Turkish lira investments to 14 per cent in the portfolios he oversees, the highest it's been in recent years. Holdings of Turkish assets among Japanese mutual funds more broadly climbed to 106 billion yen (S$1.38 billion) in June, compared with 61 billion yen a year ago, according to data from Japan's Investment Trusts Association.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The fund manager is unfazed by the risk-off sentiment triggered by President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on China last week and the Chinese currency's decline beyond 7 per dollar as investors' search for yield has been quite strong, Yokouchi said. "So, I plan to continue to hold this overweight position on Turkey for now," he said.

Japan's retail investors are among those confronting the challenge of negative interest rates that has spread across the globe. Their increase in Turkish holdings covered a period that saw a slide in the lira to a record low, pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for interest-rate cuts and the threat of US sanctions over Turkey's purchase of a Russian missile-defense system.

Rating Risks

Mr Yokouchi highlights that he's not blind to the risks. He's keeping watch on Turkey's credit ratings, given the possibility that any further deterioration could trigger mandated liquidation of positions in his funds. Moody's Investors Service in June cut the local-currency credit rating deeper into junk territory. S&P Global Ratings on Friday left its grade unchanged.

For now, he's sitting tight. His High Yield Currency Open fund returned 2.5 per cent in the month through the end of June, according to his firm, which had assets under management worth about US$160 billion as of Jan. 1.

There might have been more gains last month. For all the worries about Mr Erdogan's surprise replacement of his central bank chief, the lira ended up climbing after newly installed Murat Uysal delivered the biggest rate cut in at least 17 years on July 25. It's up about 2 per cent against the dollar since then, the top performer among 22 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

"Turkish notes give outstandingly higher yields compared with many other emerging-market assets, making it popular," said Tsutomu Soma, general manager of investment trust and fixed-income securities at SBI Securities Co. in Tokyo. Falling US rates encourages investors to buy Turkish assets despite some negative factors surrounding the nation, he said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

Singapore bank shares hit over mounting unrest in Hong Kong, escalating trade war

KKR's David Tan joins alternative asset firm TPG as managing director

Indonesia central bank committed to guarding rupiah stability: official

Chinese offshore yuan falls to weakest level against dollar since 2010

Australia, New Zealand dollars sideswiped by sagging yuan, rate wagers

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

AK_sgx3_0108.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI plunges 2% amid risk aversion, US-China trade escalation

Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

AK_ocbc_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit over mounting unrest in Hong Kong, escalating trade war

AK_dbs_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Hot stock: DBS falls 3.4% on ex dividend basis, Hong Kong exposure

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly