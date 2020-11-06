Japan's GPIF posts US$47b quarterly returns as stock markets rally

[TOKYO] Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it earned a second-quarter investment return of US$47.3 billion as global stock markets rallied, following a record return of 12.49 trillion yen (S$162.7 billion) in the previous quarter.

GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, managed 167.5 trillion yen of assets as of end-September and its return on overall assets was 3.1 per cent over the three-month period, it said in a statement.

REUTERS