You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan's Mizuho posts 19.9% drop in H1 profit on retail weakness

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191115_WEEMIZU15_3950583.jpg
Mizuho's domestic lending business also remained tepid, with a loan-to-deposit rate margin falling to 0.78 per cent from 0.82 per cent a year earlier.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

MIZUHO Financial Group Inc said on Thursday that its half-year net profit fell 19.9 per cent, primarily due to weakness in its retail operations as well as a one-time high comparison base last year.

Japan's third-largest lender by assets reported April-September profit of 287.7 billion yen (S$3.6 billion), compared with 359.4 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Net profit last year was temporarily pushed up by the release of bad loan provisions as clients including Sharp Corp improved their performance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the full year through March, Mizuho kept its profit forecast at 470 billion yen, slightly below the 475.6 billion yen average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

SEE ALSO

Apple assembler's quarterly profit beats estimates

Mizuho also said its retail business division posted a net loss of 4.1 billion yen, versus 13.5 billion yen of net profit a year prior.

Credit-related costs rose by 41 billion yen for the six months from a year earlier, dragging down its net profit.

The bank's domestic lending business also remained tepid, with a loan-to-deposit rate margin - or difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits - falling to 0.78 per cent from 0.82 per cent a year earlier.

Japanese banks have struggled in the lending business under a prolonged low interest rate environment. Furthermore, there has been speculation of the central bank deepening negative policy interest rates, putting more pressure on banking profit.

As the domestic market is widely expected to shrink, Mizuho's bigger competitors such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc have aggressively tapped into Asia by investing in local commercial banks.

Mizuho, on the other hand, is considering tie-ups with non-financial firms, the head of its banking unit said in an interview with Reuters last month. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Ron Sim's V3 Group eyes digibank bid with EZ-Link, FEO, Heliconia

UBS fined S$11.2m in Singapore; HK$400m in HK

First trade closed with SORA, the replacement for SOR

Yields of Australia's 10-year bonds 'may dip to record 0.5% in 2020'

As recession takes hold, HK banks worry about risk of easier mortgage rules

Hedge funds salivate over arbitrage trade in Alibaba's HK and US shares

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea rebuffs US offer of December talks, urges halt in military drills

[SEOUL] North Korea said on Thursday it had turned down a US offer for fresh talks, saying it was not interested in...

Nov 14, 2019 11:44 PM
Government & Economy

Pakistan protesters block roads but fail to oust prime minister

[ISLAMABAD] Thousands of anti-government protesters blocked highways across Pakistan on Thursday in a bid to oust...

Nov 14, 2019 11:34 PM
Companies & Markets

UnUsUaL posts 55% rise in Q2 net profit to S$5m

CONCERT promoter UnUsUaL Limited's earnings improved for the second quarter, jumping 54.8 per cent year-on-year to S...

Nov 14, 2019 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

Delhi schools close as farm fires add to city's foul air

[NEW DELHI] India's capital Delhi was shrouded in a deeper cover of toxic smoke on Thursday, as data showed that...

Nov 14, 2019 11:16 PM
Garage

Trendlines' agrifood VC fund gets US$10m boost from Trendfood

THE Trendlines Group's agrifood venture capital fund, Trendlines Agrifood Fund, got another shot in the arm on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly