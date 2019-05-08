You are here

JP Morgan may become first foreign firm to get majority in China fund venture

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 1:20 PM

JP Morgan could become the first foreign company to own a majority stake in its Chinese mutual fund business, after its joint venture partner put a crucial 2 per cent of the business up for sale that analysts expect the Wall Street bank to lap up.
A move by JP Morgan towards that goal would come at a tense time in US-China ties, as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to continue trade negotiations with the United States that were roiled after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would raise tariffs.

Under new rules announced in late 2017, foreign asset managers can own up to 51 per cent of their Chinese mutual fund joint ventures, though, so far, no company has managed to do so.

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) currently owns 49 per cent of China International Fund Management, while Shanghai International Trust, belonging to Shanghai Pudong Development Group, owns 51 per cent.

Shanghai International Trust said in a posting on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange website it is auctioning a 2 per cent stake.

"This is a very, very critical step because this potentially could open the doorway for a number of other deals to begin working their way through the process," said Peter Alexander, founder and managing director of fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.

Mr Alexander added he had "a high conviction level" that JP Morgan will be the buyer and that the purchase price will be watched closely, as it will offer a guidance on the "premium" foreign firms need to pay for control of a Chinese fund venture.

The open bidding process begins on May 8, and will continue until June 4.

Last year, JP Morgan said that its asset management unit was "pursuing its desire and intent to increase its current joint venture stake in China International Fund Management Co Ltd to a majority interest".

A spokeswoman for JPMAM declined to comment on Shanghai International Trust's move.

