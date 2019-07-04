You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan fund manager says always buy the dip in emerging markets

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 1:54 PM

BP_JPMorgan_080419_38_0.jpg
The JPMorgan emerging-market money manager who outperformed 95 per cent of peers since 2014 follows a three-word mantra.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The JPMorgan emerging-market money manager who outperformed 95 per cent of peers since 2014 follows a three-word mantra: Buy the dip. As the dollar weakens and global central banks turn dovish, that means Leon Eidelman is adding Indian lenders, Chinese insurance companies and Latin American financial technology firms.

"During 95 per cent of politically induced noise, there tend to be good buying opportunities," Mr Eidelman, whose US$6.2 billion JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund is among the US$21 billion he helps oversee, said in an interview.

"If you know exactly what it is that is worth owning, then you can act in a direction which is contrary to what the market it doing."

Indian banks are starting to win market share as more people seek financial services and opt for tech-savvy, private firms over those run by the state, he said, pointing to HDFC Bank Ltd as "the single best bank in India".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In China, the insurance business could double or triple in size within the next 15 years, benefiting companies such as AIA Group Ltd and Ping An Insurance Group, Mr Eidelman said.

MercadoLibre Inc in Argentina and PagSeguro Digital Ltd in Brazil, meantime, provide investors with opportunities to bet on growing demand for technology in an increasingly digitised region.

"The big theme we have in the portfolio is around the investment that businesses need to make in digital," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Thailand wants to restrain the world’s strongest currency

Fixed deposit rules, Singapore Savings Bonds demand wanes

Unstoppable Hong Kong dollar surges to strongest in two years

China's Centurium Capital raises over US$2b from GIC, Temasek, others

Weak Australian retail sales, job slowdown point to third RBA rate cut

Top Australian banks join IBM, Scentre in blockchain project

Editor's Choice

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_ SEMBCORP MARINE_040719_7_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 PODCAST: Actionable financial tips for young parents with children (Money Hacks, Ep 48)
5 Hot stock: SembMarine down 7.8% by midday after Brazil police executes search warrant on unit

Must Read

file73lceg35six3hg4k344.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposit rules, Singapore Savings Bonds demand wanes

file6v4ezwptyvbum9xq1d1.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer HDB resale flats sold in June, while prices inched up 0.1%

Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Dormitory operator, director charged with housing workers in poor living conditions

Jul 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: EH-Reit, Addvalue Tech, Chip Eng Seng, Hiap Seng Engineering, Eneco Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening