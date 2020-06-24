You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

KKR raises US$10b for its biggest Asia buyout fund

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 11:43 AM

AB_kkr_240620.jpg
KKR & Co has raised more than US$10 billion for its third Asia fund, on track to amassing the biggest buyout war chest ever assembled by a US private equity (PE) firm for the region, people familiar with the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] KKR & Co has raised more than US$10 billion for its third Asia fund, on track to amassing the biggest buyout war chest ever assembled by a US private equity (PE) firm for the region, people familiar with the matter said.

The New York-based buyout giant has achieved 80 per cent of its US$12.50 billion target within seven months of official launch and plans to close the first round by the end of this month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. At its full size, the fund would surpass a record US$10.60 billion raised by Hillhouse Capital Group for Asia in 2018.

KKR has been on a buying spree globally this year, snapping up assets after valuations plunged as the spread of the coronavirus grounded the global economy. Bigger funds with a long track record such as KKR have benefitted from the turmoil, weathering better a drop in the flow of cash triggered by the virus outbreak and the trade war.

KKR is among the most active foreign buyout firms in the region, having announced four acquisitions this year, including taking a US$1.50 billion stake in Reliance Industries's digital platform business.

Fund-raising activity from purely Asia-focused funds was 45 per cent below the previous five-year average in 2019, according to a Bain & Co report. The accounting scandal at Luckin Coffee has also spooked investors and made them rethink where to put their money, one of the people said.

SEE ALSO

Asset managers find due diligence solution in virtual realm

Centurium Capital Partners, a Chinese PE fund and the top backer of Luckin Coffee, suspended a US$2.50 billion second fundraising after the Chinese coffee chain revealed some of its employees fabricated US$310 million of sales, the person said.

It took large, experienced funds an average of only 12 months to close, and 100 per cent met or exceeded their targets, according to the Bain report. By contrast, smaller and newer funds had a much harder time raising capital, and they were on the road for 22 months on average, and only 60 per cent met their targets.

Centurium wasn't available to comment. A media representative at KKR declined to comment.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds rates at all-time low

Yoma eyes controlling stake in Wave Money in US$76.5m deal

Credit Suisse starts probe into SoftBank-linked funds

Bank of Japan has sufficient schemes to respond to pandemic: June meeting summary

Wirecard must keep customer funds from Singapore business in banks here: MAS

OCBC partners seven medical groups to launch healthcare app

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 11:28 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks touch 4-month top on dogged optimism

[SYDNEY] Asian shares crept to a four-month high on Wednesday as investors remained stubbornly upbeat on the outlook...

Jun 24, 2020 11:22 AM
Transport

Virgin Australia bondholders lodge rival proposal to US firms

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings bondholders lodged a last-ditch recapitalisation proposal for the struggling...

Jun 24, 2020 11:03 AM
Government & Economy

PAP introduces first slate of four new candidates for General Election

THE People's Action Party (PAP) on Wednesday introduced its first slate of four new candidates: 

Jun 24, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore Standards Council to set benchmarks in emerging areas for post-Covid economy

SINGAPORE will work on new industry yardsticks to help companies do...

Jun 24, 2020 10:56 AM
Technology

Brazil suspends WhatsApp's new payments system

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's central bank effectively suspended a newly-launched system allowing users of Facebook's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.