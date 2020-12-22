You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Litmus test awaits emerging-market stocks after seven-week rally

Market euphoric now but various events could upset apple cart, warn strategists
Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

EMERGING markets (EMs) may have their work cut out sustaining one of their strongest final quarters in more than a decade.

Prospects for a US stimulus windfall, a successful roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine programmes, a commodity-price boom and even a possible Brexit trade deal were enough to keep the rally on course last week. Indexes of stocks, currencies and bonds registered their seventh successive weekly advance, taking the gain on the MSCI Inc equity gauge since the end of September to more than 17 per cent.

But therein lies a warning. On the two occasions in the past five years when stocks have clocked up such a string of weekly gains, the rally has sputtered. What's more, as of last week, the gauge was at 15 times the projected 12-month earnings of its members, hovering at the 98th percentile of its valuation range of the past decade. And its 15-day relative strength index has been close to or above overbought levels for more than two weeks.

"Navigating markets was extremely challenging in 2020, and 2021 should prove similarly complicated," Societe Generale SA strategists including Jason Daw in Singapore and Phoenix Kalen in London wrote this month. "Right now, the market is filled with euphoria, and that is the path of least resistance, but various events could upset the apple cart."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

None of which is to say EMs are headed for the buffers yet. The US$18 trillion of negative-yielding debt swilling around financial markets will do little to curb the relative allure of higher-yielding debt across the developing world, while the dollar's weakening trend will likely continue to underpin currencies. That, in turn, may make the servicing of foreign debt a little easier for nations that have collectively sold an unprecedented US$730 billion in dollar and euro bonds this year.

Still, as if to underscore the risks that individual emerging-market nations routinely generate, Turkey's central bank is due to hold a key meeting on Dec 24 at which policy makers, in an effort to shore up the lira, are forecast to raise interest rates for a second successive time. Thailand and Egypt are also due to hold policy meetings.

The Bank of Thailand will probably hold interest rates on Wednesday in its final policy meeting this year. The focus will be on possible baht measures as the central bank may announce more steps to cool the currency's rally, according to Bloomberg Economics. The baht climbed to the strongest level since January after Thailand was placed on the US Treasury department's watch list for currency manipulation.

China has kickstarted an effort to inoculate 50 million people ahead of the Chinese New Year. Beijing said it has already administered more than one million coronavirus vaccines since July. Chile has approved emergency use of the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE vaccine, and Mexico said it expects to start administering doses this week. Qatar will receive its first Covid-19 vaccine shipment on Monday. Meanwhile, 300,000 people registered to take the jab in Saudi Arabia. Turkey plans to start Covid-19 vaccinations using the Chinese-made Sinovac Biotech Ltd shots as early as next month.

Taiwan was set to announce on Monday its November figures for export orders, a key barometer for the global tech supply chain. Citigroup Inc, which predicts an advance of 10 per cent, said Taiwan's exports are likely to remain strong as the drag in commodities orders likely dissipated while rising prices boost their value. South Korea, which last week said an expected boom in the semiconductor industry will bolster overall growth, said early trade data showed exports continuing to rise in December despite a raging pandemic.

China's loan prime rates - a benchmark for banks' corporate lending rates - were kept steady on Monday, extending a seven-month streak. With a solid rebound in economic activity, Bloomberg Intelligence sees little reason for an adjustment in coming months, although the one-year rate could decline by 10 basis points in 2021. The offshore yuan and onshore yuan are the best-performing currencies in Asia this year. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

MediShield report: Panel of oncologists to look into high cost of cancer drugs

Desperate need for yield pushing investors into danger zones

India may ease rules for non-Chinese investments from HK: sources

New virus strain fears set Bund yields for biggest daily drop in two weeks

Thoma Bravo to buy software firm RealPage for US$10.2b

MediShield Life Council report shows rising cancer prevalence among Singaporeans

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain

[DOVER] A slew of countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new...

Dec 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Brits rush to supermarkets ahead of Christmas as borders close

[LONDON] Britons rushed to supermarkets on Monday to stock up for Christmas after stricter pandemic rules meant last...

Dec 21, 2020 11:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Malaysian glove maker denies its workers are living in shipping containers

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Malaysian glove maker has denied hundreds of its workers are living in metal shipping containers in...

Dec 21, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Regulator clears way for use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Europe

[AMSTERDAM] Europe's medicines regulator on Monday approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by US...

Dec 21, 2020 11:44 PM
Technology

Aramco to bring Google Cloud services to Saudi Arabia

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco Development, a subsidiary of Aramco, has teamed up with Google Cloud to offer cloud services to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

Australia detects new UK strain

Singapore Airlines has spent S$7.1b of S$8.8b raised in rights issue

Malaysian glove maker denies its workers are living in shipping containers

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for