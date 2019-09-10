You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lloyds Bank CEO says european banks are laggards on cost control

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 12:05 AM

file6uechle64m01datxv1z1.jpg
Lloyds Banking Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osorio had some tough words for euro-area bank bosses, saying that no lender could be proud of its record in keeping a lid on costs.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] Lloyds Banking Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osorio had some tough words for euro-area bank bosses, saying that no lender could be proud of its record in keeping a lid on costs.

"I don't see any bank in Europe that has been leading in terms of its efficiency," said Horta-Osorio, speaking at a Barclays Plc financial services conference in New York on Monday.

Asked by a member of the audience what European banks could do to improve their attractiveness to investors, the Lloyds CEO said his main advice to competitors would be "to create a cost advantage."

Britain's largest mortgage lender earlier Monday suspended its share buyback after a last-minute rush of compensation claims for mis-sold payment protection insurance, taking its total costs for the scandal to £21.8 billion (S$37.1 billion).

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Home Credit to test Hong Kong IPO market as protests convulse city

Lloyds warns mis-selling could cost it an extra £1.8b

Australian, New Zealand dollars hover near recent peaks on global stimulus hopes

Japanese investors pile into US bonds in July, biggest buying in 3 years

Australia gives banking licence to mobile startup firm Xinja

Bank of England's Brazier says central bank has prepared lenders for any Brexit shock: The Times

Editor's Choice

BP_Indo_090919_6.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Significant investment, substantial roadblocks stand in way of Indonesia's capital relocation

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_NSTOPLINE9_3886752.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit bullish on e-commerce

Must Read

BP_condo_090919_98.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Real Estate

Share of new condo units priced under S$1m falls to 24% of developer sales in Q2: report

doc771268901mffd0vbhir_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Team Singapore (foreground) training against Team Thailand in the recent Razer SEA Games Esports Bootcamp, held in Singapore from 2-3 Sep 2019.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Technology

Razer to give S$10m boost to Singapore gaming, e-sports over next 12 months

BP_Hong Kong tourist_090919_107.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tourist arrivals plunge 40% in August, most since SARS crisis

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly