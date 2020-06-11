You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lloyds Bank fined US$81m for overcharging mortgage customers

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 10:05 PM

[LONDON] Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds has been fined £64 million (S$113 million) by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for mistreating hundreds of thousands of mortgage customers in financial difficulties.

Lloyds and its Bank of Scotland and The Mortgage Business units were also in the process of paying around £300 million in redress to 526,000 customers, the FCA said in a statement on Thursday.

The fine is the largest imposed by the watchdog for mortgage-related failures, and would have been £91.5 million had Lloyds not agreed to accept the watchdog's findings early on.

The hefty penalty comes at a sensitive time for Lloyds, which along with rival banks has millions of customers struggling to make ends meet in the coronavirus pandemic, with many taking repayment holidays on mortgages.

"By not sufficiently understanding their customers' circumstances the banks risked treating unfairly more than a quarter of a million customers in mortgage arrears, over several years," said Mark Steward, the FCA's executive director of enforcement and market oversight.

SEE ALSO

US banks prepare branches for gradual post-coronavirus re-opening

Between April 2011 and December 2015, the banks failed to help customers who were vulnerable, the FCA found, due to marital splits, the death of a spouse, loss of a job, and in one case, when a family member had gone missing.

Some of the failings were identified in 2011 but were not rectified. A sample of 100 customer files from 2014-15 found unfair treatment in over a third of them.

Lloyds said that all customers affected have already been contacted and reimbursed, and that customers need to take no action.

"We have since taken significant steps to enhance how we support mortgage customers experiencing financial difficulty, including investing in colleague training and procedures," Lloyds said in a statement.

The watchdog warned all lenders that the hardship faced by them during the Covid-19 pandemic "only heightens the importance of firms treating customers in financial difficulty fairly and appropriately".

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

AMTD Digital acquires insurtech startup PolicyPal

Unit of Hong Kong property firm seeks to manage distressed Chinese debt

NTUC Income offers insurance coverage with 'bite-sized premiums' as little as 30 cents

Debt build-up sets back hopes of recovery in H2: MAS chief

Hong Kong defends dollar peg for fifth day amid persistent inflows

HSBC under fire in UK for backing China's Hong Kong law

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 09:54 PM
Government & Economy

Bolsonaro extends deployment of troops to curb Amazon deforestation

[BRASILIA] Brazil's government has renewed for 30 days a presidential decree allowing the deployment of the armed...

Jun 11, 2020 09:53 PM
Companies & Markets

AMTD Digital acquires insurtech startup PolicyPal

DIGITAL banking hopeful AMTD Group on Thursday announced that its digital arm, AMTD Digital, has acquired Singapore...

Jun 11, 2020 09:50 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open sharply lower amid worries over economy, virus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Thursday after another spike in US jobless claims amid worries...

Jun 11, 2020 09:38 PM
Government & Economy

US sees 1.54m new jobless claims as virus layoffs go on

[WASHINGTON] Despite moves to reopen businesses nationwide, another 1.54 million US workers filed for unemployment...

Jun 11, 2020 09:26 PM
Government & Economy

China needs to do more on market access, Merkel tells Li

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed in a video conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that Beijing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.