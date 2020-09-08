You are here

Logos prices S$120m three-year guaranteed notes at 6%

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 9:40 AM
LOGOS Holdco Pte Ltd will issue at par S$120 million in three-year senior unsecured notes.

Guaranteed by Australian logistics property specialist Logos Property Group, the notes will carry a 6 per cent coupon and mature on Sept 15, 2023.

They will come under Logos Holdco's S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, financing investments, working capital and capital expenditure requirements of the issuer, Logos Property, their subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.

Joint bookrunners for the deal were Credit Suisse, DBS and UOB.

Logos Property's shareholders include its founders, ARA Asset Management and Canada's Ivanhoé Cambridge. It is also the sponsor of Singapore-listed ARA Logos Logistics Trust.

