Malaysia's pension fund weighing sale of up to RM450m of real estate assets

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is considering the sale of at least seven real estate assets around the country with a total estimated value of RM350-450 million (S$114.9-S$147.7 million), The Edge Weekly reported, citing sources.

The assets include office buildings it currently occupies, a retail property and a seaside hotel.

EPF, which manages close to one trillion ringgit in assets, told the newspaper that any acquisition or disposal or assets is part of the ordinary course of managing its investments as a long-term strategic investor for its 14.8 million members.

"The decision to buy or sell real estate will also take into consideration the fund's overall portfolio strategy and the long-term health of the fund," it said.

