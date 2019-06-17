You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Market watchers see China holding firm on yuan for rest of June

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 8:56 PM

[SINGAPORE] China hasn't budged from its line in the sand for the yuan in a month - and market watchers don't expect it to any time soon.

The People's Bank of China has set its daily fixing for the yuan stronger than 6.9 per US dollar for four weeks, even as the currency traded weaker than that level. Monday's fixing was 223 pips stronger than market watchers expected, the biggest such bias since Bloomberg began releasing forecasts in August 2017. The reference rate has been set stronger than traders and analysts forecast for 13 days, the longest run since September.

"Fixings have been persistently stronger than market expectations over recent weeks and it looks as though this will continue right into the G-20," said Mitul Kotecha, a senior emerging markets strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank in Singapore. "Whether China will want to continue to show good faith on the onshore yuan will largely depend on whether there is progress on trade talks."

Hao Zhou, a senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank, and Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, also said they expected the central bank to use the daily fixing in support of the yuan in the short term. The PBOC can continue to set the fix stronger for as long as it likes, Mr Zhou said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may meet at the Group of 20 summit in Japan this month, though Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross downplayed the prospect for a major trade deal right away. "I think the most that will come out of the G-20 might be an agreement to actively resume talks," Mr Ross said in an interview Sunday with The Wall Street Journal.

In addition to setting strong fixings, Chinese officials and state media have offered support for the yuan by saying the country is able to keep the exchange rate stable. The central bank has also said it plans to sell bills in Hong Kong later this month, a move that will drain liquidity and support the yuan.

China's currency weakened as trade tensions with the U.S. mounted. It fell to its weakest level of the year on June 10, prompting concern it could slide to 7 for the first time since the financial crisis.

The yuan traded little changed at 6.9250 per US dollar as of 6.16pm in Shanghai. The daily fixing was set at 6.8940 earlier in the day.

BLOOMBERG

nnnn

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank considers closing US equities trading in revamp

Alibaba plans stock split as it preps giant listing

MAS issues prohibition orders against ex-UBS banker over forged documents

Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru

Singapore's 3 big banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

UOB Asset Management launches innovation-focused equity fund for retail investors

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market
2 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
3 The evolving vision of cataract surgery
4 Burn not out
5 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor

Must Read

BP_trade_170619_61.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore NODX extends decline in May; posts worst showing in more than 3 years

nodx.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS issues prohibition orders against ex-UBS banker over forged documents

bankfile.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 3 big banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening