You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS inks pact to promote fintech collaboration between Singapore and China

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 12:43 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday signed a cooperation agreement that will promote academic exchanges, information sharing and research cooperation in fintech, with the Asia-Pacific Future Financial Research Institute (AFF), a non-profit organisation and think tank.

The agreement aims for greater collaboration between business communities, academia and think tanks from Singapore and China. Under the pact, both parties will facilitate greater cooperation among financial institutions in the two countries to benefit their consumers using fintech.

“Singapore and China have been long-standing partners on many fronts," said MAS's chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty.

"This agreement is another step towards closer collaboration between the fintech ecosystems of Singapore and China to benefit consumers and businesses. We look forward to greater knowledge exchange and deeper financial collaboration with the fintech community in China to nurture a more vibrant global fintech ecosystem in both countries.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AFF executive president Du Yan said the fintech era requires more international communication and cooperation, and regulators from different jurisdictions need to promote innovation in financial services to enhance financial inclusion globally.

The agreement was signed before the FinTech Roundtable, co-organised by MAS and AFF.

Banking & Finance

Hot stock: DBS shares tumble 1.88% following Citi downgrade; UOB, OCBC also slide more than 1%

China, Singapore renew bilateral currency swap agreement

Yen gains but yuan, Aussie dip as US-China trade war escalates

Bitcoin climbs above US$7,000 as cryptocurrency rally extends

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Fighting financial crime and misconduct

Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: DBS shares tumble 1.88% following Citi downgrade; UOB, OCBC also slide more than 1%

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit DPU rises 6.3% to 1.02 euro cents for Q1

May 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Keppel Corp, Sarine Technologies, Swee Hong, Memtech, Tritech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening