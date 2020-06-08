You are here

MAS launches S$1.8m fintech innovation challenge for Covid-resilient and greener sector

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 7:00 PM

[SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has launched a S$1.8 million competition to seek innovative fintech solutions that can help financial institutions (FIs) respond to two critical global challenges: Covid-19 and climate change.

Through the MAS Global FinTech Innovation...

Stories you might have missed

