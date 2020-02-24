You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Monese serves those shunned by big banks

Digital bank spots major gap in UK - newly-arrived foreigners who have trouble opening traditional accounts
Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200224_NAHMONESE24_4041933.jpg
Mr Koppel says that Monese was born from his own personal frustration when he moved to the UK and could not open a bank account.
PHOTO: AFP

London 

AMONG Britain's digital app-based banks that are attracting moneyed urban millennials is Monese, which also courts customers neglected by the country's established lenders.

In early 2000, Estonia-born entrepreneur Norris Koppel arrived in Britain and spotted a major gap in UK banking for newly-arrived foreigners who had trouble opening traditional accounts.

He was snubbed by banks owing to a lack of address documents and no credit history - and vowed to help those in a similar predicament.

In the nation's booming financial technology or fintech sector, mobile phone app-based "neo-banks" such as Revolut, Monzo and Starling have established themselves as plucky upstarts.

SEE ALSO

iFast aims to crack 20% ROE through digital banking in 5 years

Mr Koppel's lender Monese joined them, expanding to 31 nations in Europe with two million customers in only five years of operation.

"Investor trust in fintechs and the amount of investment being poured into neo-banks is actually very significant; it hasn't really slowed down. 2019 was definitely a peak point, so let's see how 2020 goes," Mr Koppel said. "It's very clear that banking is going through fundamental changes . . . and there are a group of neo-banks including Monese who are on top of that wave."

The company describes itself as an electronic money institution that provides banking facilities - but it does not currently offer credit.

"Monese was born from my own very personal frustration," Mr Koppel explained. "When I moved to the country, I couldn't open a simple account - and I thought maybe that is something that can be done.

"Monese is built for people who are moving to a different country, starting a new life, finding a better job, retiring, going for studies, or getting married somewhere else," he added.

In Britain, around 80 per cent of Monese customers are foreigners whose salary goes directly into their account.

Groups like Monese that only operate online carry out checks to verify the identity of new applicants to help fight money laundering.

The app aims to compete with Revolut and Monzo, which have eight million and three million customers respectively in a fiercely competitive market.

Monese expects to turn a profit by 2021.

Monese, which has a global workforce of roughly 400 people, describes itself as the "Uber of banking", in reference to the popular ride-hailing app. "It's a good comparison," Mr Koppel said, noting that it is used by a lot of gig-economy workers at Uber and takeaway delivery service Deliveroo.

Britain's traditional banking sector, which is still reeling from the 2008 global financial crisis and a string of product mis-selling scandals, retains a strong grip on personal banking, experts said.

Warwick University's Andreas Kokkinis, who specialises in corporate law and financial regulation, said that fintech was gaining a foothold however.

"The six biggest UK banks have 87 per cent of the market share for current accounts so the remaining 13 per cent is split amongst smaller conventional banks and building societies, and challenger banks," he said.

"In that sense, large universal banks - HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Santander UK - retain their dominance over UK retail banking market.

"However, challenger banks - which operate exclusively online and thus offer cheaper services - are popular amongst customers below the age of 37." He added that if current trends persist, "the market share of challenger banks will grow significantly in the near future", which could lead to takeovers.

"This does not necessarily mean that large banks will lose their dominant position in retail banking markets. What is more likely to happen is that large banks will acquire successful challenger banks."

Monese is now in fundraising talks that could give it coveted unicorn status - meaning that the business would be valued at more than £1 billion (S$1.8 billion).

The company is seeking £100 million in additional funds from new and existing shareholders, which include US online payments specialist Paypal and British Airways parent group IAG. AFP

Banking & Finance

Digibank contender Sheng Ye eyes Singapore homecoming

US feels the ripple effects of Covid-19 as indexes dip

Experian eyes growth in Asia-Pacific

Millions of Chinese firms face collapse if banks don't act fast

'Massive risk' drives ESG deadline at top Finnish funds

JPMorgan, United Airlines renew credit card deal into 2029

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 23, 2020 11:06 PM
Government & Economy

Concern over coronavirus spread grows with cases jumping in South Korea, Italy and Iran

[SEOUL] International concern about the spread of coronavirus outside China grew on Sunday with sharp rises in...

Feb 23, 2020 09:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial served 2 writs of summons, statements of claim

BROADWAY Industrial Group announced on Sunday that it has been served two writs of summons and statements of claim...

Feb 23, 2020 08:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Asia sells 70% of new condo The M over weekend

WING Tai Asia sold 70 per cent or over 360 units of its latest condominium project The M over the weekend, even amid...

Feb 23, 2020 08:09 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: No new cases in Singapore on Sunday; total stays at 89

[SINGAPORE] There are no new cases of the coronavirus disease, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Sunday (Feb 23),...

Feb 23, 2020 07:29 PM
Government & Economy

Avoid non-essential travel to Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea, says MOH

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised travellers to avoid non-essential trips to two places in South...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly