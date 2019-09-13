Money FM podcast: Digital cross-border payments with InstaReM

Prime time: Digital cross-border payments with InstaReM

12:31 min

Synopsis: Singapore-headquartered InstaReM is the only digital cross-border payments company with presence across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, covering over 40 countries worldwide. It has created a unique payments mesh which is being leveraged by individuals, SMEs and financial institutions to make fast, low-cost cross-border payments to more than 55 countries. And on 29 August, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) began accepting applications for Singapore’s first digital bank initiative. Find out what Prajit Nanu, CEO and co-founder of InstaReM, thinks of all the hoopla.

