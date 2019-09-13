You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Money FM podcast: Digital cross-border payments with InstaReM

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_InstaREM.jpg

Money FM podcast: Digital cross-border payments with InstaReM

Prime time: Digital cross-border payments with InstaReM

12:31 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Singapore-headquartered InstaReM is the only digital cross-border payments company with presence across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, covering over 40 countries worldwide. It has created a unique payments mesh which is being leveraged by individuals, SMEs and financial institutions to make fast, low-cost cross-border payments to more than 55 countries. And on 29 August, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) began accepting applications for Singapore’s first digital bank initiative. Find out what Prajit Nanu, CEO and co-founder of InstaReM, thinks of all the hoopla.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

AB InBev targets US$5b in Asian unit's HK IPO

Treasury bulls face rare quandary as stampede stopped in tracks

Eurozone bond markets calm ahead of possible ECB storm

Bitcoin.com seeks to launch derivative for cryptocurrency spinoff Bitcoin Cash

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

doc772ljizkq1g18jxpsgrm_doc76j2j0fnbig450w15a3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_unemployment_120919_45.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly