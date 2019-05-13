Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Fighting financial crime and misconduct

The Hot Seat: Fighting financial crime and misconduct

Synopsis: Misconduct in the financial sector has come under the spotlight in the recent years. Nathan Lynch, Thomson Reuters Asia-Pacific bureau chief, financial crime & risk, shares more about the Hayne Commission Inquiry in Australia, which dug into the financial industry’s wrongdoing, including fees that were charged to the accounts of dead people; cash bribes paid over the counter to win mortgage business; and the rigging of key interest rates that affected consumer loans. What can other countries like Singapore learn from this?

