You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Money laundering battle drives Japan banks to JPMorgan’s payments network

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 9:12 AM

AK_jpmorg_1012.jpg
JPMorgan Chase & Co's blockchain-based information network for payments is drawing the greatest interest in Japan, a country long blamed for weak measures against money laundering.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] JPMorgan Chase & Co's blockchain-based information network for payments is drawing the greatest interest in Japan, a country long blamed for weak measures against money laundering.

More than 80 Japanese banks have expressed a willingness to join the Interbank Information Network, said Daizaburo Sanai, an executive director at the US firm. That's the most from any single country among the more than 360 lenders on the network worldwide.

Japanese banks may be seeking to use the platform to bolster anti-money laundering measures because it makes the screening of cash recipients "faster and more efficient," Mr Sanai said in an interview.

IIN is among several initiatives being developed using digital technology to speed up global money transfers. Companies including Facebook are working on blockchain-based payments projects and incumbent Swift has developed a new system to accelerate transaction processing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JPMorgan, which launched IIN as a pilot in 2017, has begun implementing it outside of Japan and plans to go live in the country as soon as January, Mr Sanai said. Under the platform, when a payment is flagged for confirmation, several parties can request and share information simultaneously, according to the US bank's website.

SEE ALSO

The game changers

Banks in Japan have been under pressure to strengthen steps to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing since the Financial Action Task Force found deficiencies in the country in 2014.

The Paris-based organization finished its latest on-site inspection of Japan in November and plans to announce the result next year, a finance ministry official said.

Minimising delays caused by inquiries between banks could enable "quick collaboration with law-enforcement authorities, which is an effective way" to fight money laundering, said Takashi Endo, a treasury operations department officer at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. The Tokyo-based bank is among the lenders that have signed a letter of intent to join the platform.

Swift, the global banking cooperative, has developed a service called the Global Payments Initiative, which uses existing standards to enable cross-border payments for banks in a faster and easier-to-track way than its traditional messaging system.

Facebook is working on a digital currency called Libra for cross-border payments, while JPMorgan has created JPM Coin.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

HSBC eyes selling retail bank business in France: sources

Climate change raises questions on insurers' capacity to insure risks

Maybank Kim Eng lays off 5% of its Singapore workforce

Low interest rates should make 2020 another good year for SGD bond market

All eyes on Christine Lagarde's ECB debut this Thursday

New China bond default flags worries over weak state-owned borrowers

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 09:27 AM
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng reorganises management structure, forms engineering solutions unit

TIONG Seng Holdings on Tuesday said it will be reorganising its management structure by forming an executive...

Dec 10, 2019 09:21 AM
Government & Economy

Choking smoke blankets Sydney as wildfire danger mounts

[SYDNEY] Choking smoke blanketed Sydney on Tuesday as bushfires continue to burn along Australia's east coast, with...

Dec 10, 2019 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.09...

Dec 10, 2019 08:52 AM
Companies & Markets

Deadline to register for shares in new Noble extended till March 19

INVESTORS still holding on to shares of the formerly Singapore Exchange-listed Noble Group, or "Old Noble", are...

Dec 10, 2019 08:49 AM
Government & Economy

Trump wants 'movement' from China to avoid Dec 15 tariffs: US agriculture secretary

[CHICAGO] US President Donald Trump does not want to implement the next round of scheduled tariffs against Chinese...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly