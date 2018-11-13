You are here

SINGAPORE FINTECH FESTIVAL 2018

More work needed in regulations, industry to grab blockchain opportunities: panel

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

IMG_8677.JPG
Blockchain is no longer just a hype. There are real opportunities in using the technology for the economy, but regulators need to work with each other and the industry to support its growth, said international panellists during discussions at the Singapore Fintech Festival on Monday.
BT PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Singapore

BLOCKCHAIN is no longer just a hype. There are real opportunities in using the technology for the economy, but regulators need to work with each other and the industry to support its growth, said international panellists during discussions at the Singapore Fintech Festival on Monday.

